Nigeria: Buy1 Get 1 Free Chicken Bucket - KFC Nigeria Brings It Back for an Early Independence Day Celebration

press release

Green and white are going up early this year. Ahead of Nigeria's Independence Day, KFC Nigeria is giving customers a second shot at one of the biggest deals of the year -- because the first round of Buy 1, Get 1 Free buckets came and went fast, and not everyone got a seat at the table.

For one day only, Tuesday, 29th September, every Chicken Bucket meal is Buy 1, Get 1 Free -- up to 50% in savings, with 4 dips per bucket included. It's KFC Nigeria's way of celebrating the country a little early: independence deserves a proper feast, and this time, everyone gets a second chance to be part of it.

Here's the value: buy one bucket at regular price -- 8, 12, or 21 pieces, your choice -- and get a second bucket of the same size completely free, plus an extra 4 dips to go with it. Naira for naira, it's still one of the most generous deals in the market -- double the chicken, double the dips, for the price of one.

And the best part? You don't have to carry the cost alone. Round up a few friends, split the bill for one bucket, and everyone eats twice as much for half the spend. Whether it's the office crew, the squad from church, or the neighbours next door, a shared bucket has always tasted better split -- and this deal makes the maths even sweeter.

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The promo runs across KFC outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano, Akure, Ilorin, Sagamu, and Ibadan, and is also available on delivery via Chowdeck and Mano -- so whether you're dining in, picking up, or having it delivered to celebrate at home, the offer travels with you.

Tuesday, 29th September -- one day only. If you missed the first round, this is the one to circle. Gather your people, split the cost, double the bucket, and mark Nigeria's independence the way it should be marked: together, and well fed.