Namibia: Oil and Gas - From Local Content to Indigenous Participation

Namibia's emerging oil and gas industry presents an opportunity that extends far beyond the production of hydrocarbons.

The bigger question is not simply how much oil Namibia will produce, but how much economic value the country will retain and how deeply Namibians will participate in creating, owning, financing and controlling that value.

As Namibia moves closer to potential oil and gas development, the distinction between local content and indigenous participation is becoming increasingly important.

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The two concepts are closely related, but they are not the same. Local content focuses primarily on increasing the participation of Namibian citizens and businesses through employment, procurement, skills development, technology transfer, local manufacturing and the provision of goods and services.

Indigenous participation goes further by asking who owns, finances, controls and ultimately benefits from the economic activity generated by the industry.

For Namibia, this distinction matters because the emerging petroleum industry is capital intensive, technologically complex and heavily dependent on international expertise and investment.

'Not starting from zero'

Namibia is not starting from zero.

Its petroleum legislation has long provided for preference for qualified Namibian citizens in employment and training and, where technically and economically feasible, the use of products, equipment and services available in Namibia.

The country's developing upstream local content framework builds on this foundation by seeking to increase employment, local procurement, enterprise development, skills and technology transfer, research and innovation, and Namibian ownership.

However, local content should not simply mean awarding contracts to companies registered in Namibia. The more important question is what happens as a result of those contracts.

Does a Namibian company acquire equipment, employ and train engineers, obtain international certification, develop new technical capabilities, access finance and eventually compete for more sophisticated contracts?

If so, the contract becomes more than a procurement opportunity; it becomes a platform for enterprise development and industrialisation.

This is where indigenous participation becomes important.

A Namibian registered company providing logistics services to an international oil company may contribute to local content, but the long-term economic impact may remain limited if it relies heavily on foreign management, technology and imported inputs.

By contrast, a Namibian owned engineering company that uses an oil and gas contract to develop local professionals, invest in equipment, establish international partnerships, raise capital and expand into other African markets represents a deeper form of economic participation.

Namibia should therefore not view local content and indigenous participation as competing objectives. Local content should be a pathway towards meaningful indigenous participation.

The progression should be from employment and procurement, to skills and technology transfer, to enterprise development, ownership and financing, and ultimately to competitive Namibian enterprises.

International lessons

International experience provides useful lessons.

Ghana has linked local content with local participation through measures covering employment, procurement, skills development, technology transfer, financing and indigenous companies.

Angola has adopted differentiated approaches to local participation, including exclusivity, preference and competition for different categories of goods and services.

Brazil has used local content as part of a broader industrial-development strategy aimed at strengthening domestic suppliers, technology and skills.

Namibia should not simply copy these models, as its market, industrial base and offshore environment are different. However, these examples demonstrate that local content is most effective when it is connected to long-term capability development.

Namibia must also recognise that not every activity can be localised immediately. Deepwater drilling, subsea engineering, advanced geophysical services and FPSO related activities require specialised technology, skills and capital that Namibia is still developing.

The objective should therefore not be to force localisation where domestic capacity does not yet exist. Instead, Namibia should focus on localising the learning and capability building process. International companies can provide expertise and technology while Namibians gain experience, training and exposure to international standards.

Ownership, however, should not be considered in isolation. A company can be technically Namibian owned while lacking meaningful operational control, technical capability or financial capacity.

Meaningful participation should therefore consider ownership, control, financing, employment, skills, technology, procurement, value retention and enterprise development.

Transparency around beneficial ownership will also be important to ensure that participation requirements result in genuine economic benefits.

Perhaps the most important question Namibia should ask is: What Namibian capabilities will remain after the oil and gas contract is completed?

A successful petroleum strategy should create more than temporary employment and procurement opportunities. It should develop businesses with stronger balance sheets, skilled professionals, technical expertise, international certifications and the ability to compete beyond Namibia.

This is particularly important because Namibia's economic future cannot depend on oil and gas alone. Capabilities developed through the petroleum industry can support mining, renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure, maritime services and manufacturing.

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Engineering expertise, project management, logistics, fabrication and technical skills developed through the petroleum value chain can become assets for the wider economy.

Namibia's oil and gas opportunity should therefore be measured not only by barrels produced, investment attracted, jobs created or government revenue generated.

We should also ask how many Namibian companies have become more competitive, how many professionals have acquired world-class expertise, how much technology has been transferred, how much capital has been mobilised locally and how much value remains within the country.

The debate should move beyond who gets the next contract and focus on what Namibia builds through that contract. Local content can bring economic activity into Namibia.

Capability development can turn that activity into productive capacity.

Indigenous participation can deepen ownership, financing and control.

Competitive Namibian enterprises can ensure that the benefits of today's petroleum discoveries continue to support the economy long after the oil cycle changes.

The real measure of Namibia's oil and gas success will not only be how much oil we produce, but how much capability, ownership, technology, enterprise and wealth we build around it.

- Jackson Nangolo is an energy specialist at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.