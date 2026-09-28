Namibia: The Emotional Bank Account - Withdrawals

27 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)
analysis

The emotional bank account functions like a traditional bank account. You make deposits and withdrawals with every interaction you have or choose not to have with a specific person.

A withdrawal is anything you do that reduces trust or damages the relationship. Withdrawals are not necessarily dramatic events, they are everyday small actions such as white lies, being inconsistent in words and actions, gossiping or not following through on agreed actions.

In the same way a bank account can go into negative balance, so can a relationship become overdrawn when you withdraw more than you deposit, or when you fail to maintain it due to negligence or familiarisation.

When a balance is negative, communication becomes guarded and stiff. However, I have come to learn that the most common symptom of a negative balance is that one person's intentions become quickly and irrationally distorted and that minor mistakes or mishaps are quickly categorised as major offences.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

We will all have different balances with the various people we interact with, but it is our responsibility to make sure that the few important personal, professional and strategic relationships we have are not in a negative balance. Just to be clear, it is very possible to make deposits that the other person may regard as withdrawals.

This is particularly prevalent such as a leader delivering bad news or giving corrective feedback, or a parent disciplining unacceptable behaviour. In these instances, stay true to your deposit but try to clarify the intention if there is opportunity to do so.

The key steps to correct a negative balance are as follows.

You must acknowledge and take ownership of the overdraft balance without seeking to justify or defend yourself.

And if this is a relationship you wish to preserve, seek to make small, consistent deposits without expecting a specific response in a specific time period or in a specific manner.

Which key relationships are in a negative balance and what do you intend to do about them?

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.