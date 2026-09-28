Kenya: The 2026 Baby Banda Pregnancy and Baby Fair - a Celebration of Motherhood, Insights and Interaction

The 18th edition of the Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair concluded on Sunday, 27th September 2026, leaving an indelible mark on Nairobi's parenting community. Held over three action-packed days at the Sarit Expo Centre, the event reaffirmed Baby Banda's 18-year legacy as "mummy's friend," offering a trusted space where over 3,000 mothers, fathers, and caregivers accessed expert advice, exclusive deals, and a supportive network.

From day one, the fair transformed the expo hall into a vibrant learning centre. Attendees participated in expert-led panel discussions and workshops covering essential topics. Friday focused on two main discussions: Getting Pregnant and Loving it led by Aga Khan's Consultant OB-GYN Dr. Paul Koigi and Mater Misericordiae Hospital's Shuaib Ramadhan, a certified nurse and midwife. The second topic was Finding You which was led the licensed Counseling Psychologist, Debora Mate of Malaica Hospital.

Bennetts and Mater Misericordiae Panel during the discussion.

On Saturday, Bennetts Team led by CEO Morris Bennett, one of the event sponsors took over the panel discussions focusing on breastfeeding necessities, techniques and requirements for the new mums. The Bennetts team also took charge of the discourse on Facts about skincare.

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Moms and moms-to-be at the 18th edition of the fair.

The interactive nature of these sessions allowed parents to ask specific questions, ensuring they left with actionable insights tailored to their family's needs.

Wanjiku Njuguna Minjire - The lady behind the success of Baby Banda and Pregnancy Fair.

Beyond education, the fair prioritized comfort and convenience with key dedicated family facilities: A private lactation room and well-equipped diaper-changing zones offered mothers the privacy and support needed to care for their infants.

Blessing Njeri, the winner of the 2026 Baby Banda Pregnancy and Baby Fair.

The energy peaked during the fair's signature competitions, which drew enthusiastic crowds and showcased the joy of parenthood.

Then followed a celebration of the beauty and strength of expectant mothers, the maternity pageant was a standout event. Contestants, glowing in their maternity wear, walked the runway with confidence, challenging stereotypes and redefining beauty standards during pregnancy.

Sunday began with the final panel discussion session that focused on, Your growing toddler. This was led by Dr. Tatiana Elwes of Thistle Health. Once this session was completed, attendees and exhibitors were eager to witness and cheer the diaperthorn.

Laughter echoed through the Sarit Expo Center during the Diaperthon, a beloved diaper race competition for toddlers. Parents cheered as their little ones navigated the course, creating heartwarming moments of family fun.

The expo floor buzzed with activity as over exhibitors showcased their products and services. Ranging from maternity wear, baby gear and educational toys, the "Mama's Market" offered attendees the chance to compare brands and access exclusive fair-only discounts.

Sponsors played a crucial role in making the event accessible, with free entry and registration for all visitors. Their support enabled Baby Banda to maintain its mission of providing credible information and resources to families across East and Central Africa. The collaboration between Baby Banda and its partners ensured a seamless experience, from registration to the diverse array of activities available on the floor.

As the curtains fell on the 2026 fair, several key takeouts emerged:

· Community is Vital: The turnout highlighted the deep need for supportive parenting communities where experiences can be shared without judgment.

· Education Empowers: Access to professional advice directly impacts parental confidence and child wellbeing.

· Holistic Support: The integration of shopping, learning, and entertainment under one roof creates a comprehensive support system for modern families.

With the 2026 edition marking another successful year, anticipation is already building for the 19th Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair in 2027. Organizers have set a high bar, promising to expand on this year's successes with even more expert sessions, engaging activities, and brand partnerships. Families are encouraged to stay connected via the Baby Banda website and social media channels for early announcements, ensuring they don't miss out on next year's celebration of motherhood.

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"As the lights dim on another successful Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair, my heart is full of gratitude. The 2026 edition, held from 25th to 27th September at the Sarit Expo Centre, was a testament to the power of community, the resilience of mothers, and the unwavering support of our partners. Thank you for believing in our vision. Your presence on the Expo Center transformed the hall into a vibrant marketplace of trust and quality. From the major brands to the small, local boutiques, you provided parents with the products and services they need to navigate the journey of parenthood with confidence. Your commitment to excellence and your generous support made it possible for us to keep entry free and accessible to all families, ensuring that every mother and father could benefit from the resources on offer." Said Wanjiku Njuguna Minjire, Director at Baby Banda.

"Thank you for making the 18th edition of the Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair a celebration of motherhood to remember. Let's continue to support one another as we nurture the next generation." She concluded.