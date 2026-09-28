Liberia: Opposition Parties Sign Joint Communiqué

Five opposition political parties have signed a joint communiqué committing themselves to closer political cooperation as discussions intensify over a common framework ahead of Liberia's 2029 elections.

The agreement was reached Sunday during a roundtable of opposition political leaders hosted by Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) Political Leader Simeon C. M. Freeman at the Sinkor Palace in Monrovia.

The meeting brought together former President and Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Political Leader George Manneh Weah; Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader Alexander B. Cummings; Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) Political Leader and Standard Bearer Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah; Freeman of the MPC; and Union of Liberian Democrats Party (ULDP) Political Leader Jonathan A. Mason.

The communiqué establishes a basis for continued consultations and cooperation among the participating parties as they work toward developing structures and mechanisms for their political collaboration.

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During the meeting, the five leaders also took questions from journalists and said their cooperation is intended to hold the government accountable, promote the interests of Liberians and develop a shared approach to national issues.

"We are working together to ensure that the resources collected benefit you, the Liberian people. So, we are working together," the leaders said.

They said the parties are taking time to understand one another and build the structures necessary for sustained cooperation, while drawing lessons from previous opposition alliances.

The leaders indicated that questions surrounding how the arrangement will operate and who could eventually constitute a presidential ticket remain part of the process and have not yet been settled.

Sunday's roundtable followed earlier opposition engagements held in September, during which participating political actors discussed Liberia's national situation and possible areas for cooperation.

Those earlier discussions resulted in the establishment of a steering committee tasked with developing a framework for sustained political cooperation, while leaving the question of a 2029 presidential ticket open.

The latest agreement comes days after the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), headed by Representative Musa Hassan Bility, announced that it would not endorse the draft communiqué or continue participating in the current process.

CMC said it remains open to cooperation on issues of national concern but wants any future political alliance to be based on a clearly defined reform agenda and equal participation among the parties.

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The five parties proceeding with the process have maintained that their cooperation extends beyond preparations for an electoral alliance and includes joint engagement on governance, accountability and other national issues.

The signed communiqué is expected to guide further consultations as the participating parties work to define the structure, principles and direction of their emerging political cooperation ahead of 2029.