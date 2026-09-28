Namibia: 4.8 Percent GDP Growth for Q2 of 2026

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) reported that Namibia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 4.8% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, up from 1.7% in Q2 2025.

The top-performing sectors during this period were agriculture (17.8%), health (17.6%), and wholesale and retail trade (9%).

The sectors that contributed most to growth were wholesale and retail trade (0.9%), agriculture and forestry (0.8%), and health (0.7%).

The primary industry performed 3% better than in 2025. This was mainly driven by agriculture and forestry (17.8%) and fisheries (2.8%).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The crop farming subsector grew by 28% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 37.3% in the second quarter of 2025. This was driven by increased production of maize and millet.

The livestock farming subsector grew by 7.2% in the second quarter of 2026, up from a 28.4% contraction in the second quarter of 2025.

"This is attributed to an increase in cattle marketed to export abattoirs," said NSA national accounts economist Matheus Lazarus.

Fishing and fish processing on board increased by 2.8% in the second quarter of 2026, up from a 0.1% decline in the second quarter of 2025.

"The key drivers of this increase are fish landings, which increased by 0.5% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025, when they shrank by 1.9%," he added.

The secondary industry performed 0.8% better than in 2025. This was driven by the manufacturing sector (3.9%).

The manufacturing sector increased by 3.9% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a 7.9% decline in the second quarter of 2025.

"The key drivers of this increase are the diamond cutting and polishing subsector, which increased by 76.5% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to a decrease of 59.1% in the second quarter of 2025.

Additionally, leather and leather products increased by 32.9%, along with an increase of 12.9% in paper products, publishing and printing, which increased by 12.9%, dairy products by 12.6% and meat processing by 8%," Lazarus stated.

The tertiary industry performed 6.1% better in 2026 than in 2025.

Expenditure

For final consumption expenditure, private final consumption increased by 11.6% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a 5.9% decline in the second quarter of 2025.

This is reflected in the increase in volume of goods sold by supermarkets and clothing retailers, as well as the rise in imports of finished goods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government final consumption increased by 6.6% in the second quarter of 2026, up from 4.1% in the second quarter of 2025.

Key drivers of this increase include a rise in public servants and government expenditure on goods and services.

Gross fixed capital formation increased by 14.4% in the second quarter of 2026, up from a 4.4% decrease in the second quarter of 2025.

This increase is attributed to higher investment in machinery and transport equipment.

External balance of goods and services

Exports of goods and services increased by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2026, up from a 20.1% decrease in the second quarter of 2025.

Exports of final and capital goods are the key drivers of this growth.

Imports of goods and services increased by 12.9% in the second quarter of 2026, up from 6.7% in the second quarter of 2025.

This is due to imports of intermediate and capital goods.

In the second quarter of 2026, the external balance of goods and services deficit expanded by N$8.6 billion.

[email protected]