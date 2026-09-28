Namibia Vies for National Ocean Plan

New York — Namibia does not yet have a completed national ocean plan, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has disclosed.

She called for the ocean to be placed at the centre of global climate and development policies.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the disclosure yesterday when she joined global leaders at the Annual High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy Leaders' Meeting in New York.

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"Namibia is one of those countries that we don't yet have our plan, a national plan. However, we have a draft which we call a sustainable blue economy policy and marine spatial planning process," she said.

The President said the issue should be taken to the upcoming COP31 climate talks, where she wants the panel to push for stronger recognition of the oceans' role in fighting climate change.

"For example, this panel at COP needs to collectively advance the recognition of the ecosystem base and marine growth and consider the dedicated financial support for the ocean and coastal resilience," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

"As countries strengthen the places in the ocean in their national climate plan, implementation must be matched by associated finance capacity," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia's ocean is central to the country's economy and livelihoods.

"Namibia's coastline lies on the Benguela Current, which is among the most productive marine ecosystems in the world, and that is really supporting us in terms of employment creation and food security and also supporting our GDP," she said.

However, she warned that the ocean is under growing pressure from climate change.

"The pressure is associated with the ocean warming and the fishing stock, which is now declining because of the impact of climate change," she said.

Namibia has placed its entire coastline under conservation, according to the President, as part of efforts to protect the marine environment.

She said Namibia also needed to work with neighbouring countries to deal with illegal fishing and other threats to the ocean.

Nandi-Ndaitwah pointed to the cooperation between Namibia, Angola and South Africa in managing the Benguela Current as an example of why countries must work together across borders.

"Namibia, Angola and South Africa, together govern the Benguela Current under a convention from the secretariat which is based in Windhoek," she said.

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This was the first intergovernmental commission in the world built on the large marine ecosystem approach because we know that we must do trans-boundary management if we must be effective in the defence of our ecosystem, Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She also said Namibia wanted to learn from Ghana, which has already completed its ocean planning process.

"We are looking forward to the exchange with our friendly country, Ghana, that has finalised the process. We must plan this together so that we can learn from our experience," she said.

The President urged the panel to send a clear message to COP31 that oceans cannot be treated separately from climate change and development.

Namibia will continue to play its part in the panel and called for a strong collective position from the leaders ahead of COP31, she noted.

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