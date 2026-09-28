Namibia: Kunene Water Project Taken to Global Investors

New York — Namibia has taken its search for a lasting solution to water shortages to the international investment community, promoting a major water project in the Kunene region and seawater desalination to potential investors at the United Nations General Assembly.

Agriculture, Water and Fisheries Minister Inge Zaamwani said Namibia used its high-level engagements in New York to present its water infrastructure needs to international partners, with some showing interest in continuing discussions after the investment event. "Some partners came to me afterwards and said they would like to continue the conversation," the minister said in an interview with New Era in New York.

She said the President is specifically promoting a water project in the Kunene region, which still needs funding to happen.

"The President is promoting a project in the Kunene region; funding is needed to make it happen," she said.

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Namibia is also seeking investment in desalination, with the minister saying the country is promoting the use of seawater to increase water availability for Namibians.

The push formed part of a high-level panel on water investment, co-hosted by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

Zaamwani said the event was intended to create funding opportunities for water infrastructure, particularly as Namibia continues to face the challenge of providing water in an arid environment. She said the response from potential partners was positive but stressed that the discussions now need to move to the next stage. A report from the investment event is being finalised and will be used to follow up on the pledges and interest received. "We want to promote water infrastructure investment," she said. The minister said Namibia's water diplomacy has also been strengthened by the decision to move the Global Water Partnership headquarters to Namibia.

The partnership has more than 3 000 members worldwide, including governments, donors and other partners.

Zaamwani said that hosting the headquarters gives Namibia an opportunity to become a major centre for international discussions on water. "We want to position ourselves as a capital. When you speak water investment, water development, water technology, then you think Namibia," she said.

Beyond water, the minister said Namibia also used the UNGA to advance its interests in the ocean and the blue economy.

At a high-level panel on the sustainable ocean economy, Namibia joined other coastal states to discuss the impact of climate change on marine resources.

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She said Namibia has already experienced changes, including reduced marine biomass and lower harvests.

The minister said countries need to work together because the ocean does not stop at national borders.

Another ocean-related engagement led to the creation of a global "ocean eye" alliance to share scientific knowledge, research, and information to help countries make better decisions on ocean management. The Zaamwani noted that agriculture also attracted interest during business and networking engagements, particularly in agro-processing, technology, fertilisers, and seeds.

She said Namibia now has to follow up on those expressions of interest. Her UNGA engagements therefore leave Namibia with several follow-ups, with the immediate focus on turning investor interest in water projects, including the Kunene project and desalination, into concrete financing discussions.

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