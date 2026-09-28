South Africa: Feroz Khan Facing Criminal Charges for Defying Subpoena to Appear At Inquiry

Former Crime Intelligence deputy Feroz Khan will face criminal charges for ignoring a subpoena and again failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission, meanwhile, has heard that when Khan eventually testifies, he should do so remotely and under certain conditions to avoid stress triggers.

Embattled former Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan was at home on Monday, 28 September 2026, instead of testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Khan should have appeared before the commission in person or via video link - a subpoena had been issued to ensure this.

But late on Sunday, his legal team launched what it termed a postponement application to try to have Khan's appearance rolled over for a month.

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This did not go down well with commissioners and evidence leaders.

More criminal charges against Khan

Speaking during the proceedings, which Khan should have attended on Monday, evidence leader Adila Hassim said she had "very, very grave concerns" about the so-called postponement application.

Hassim described it as a "fait accompli".

She ultimately said that the Madlanga Commission should record Khan's non-appearance, which breached a section of the Commissions Act, and refer the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for consideration.

Hassim reiterated that Khan's "defiance" of the subpoena and his breach of the act needed the NPA's attention.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga also said that it seemed the subpoena, stating Khan should appear on 28, 29 and 30 September, had meant nothing.

Madlanga refused the postponement...