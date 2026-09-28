Uganda: The Unspoken Burden of Fame - What Moses Matovu Got Right

opinion

Fame is often presented as a reward. We celebrate the recognition, the applause, the invitations, the crowds and the privileges that come with being known.

What many overlook is that fame is also a burden.

Managing fame is an extremely complex undertaking, yet very few people talk about the psychological and social pressures that come with being constantly watched, admired, criticised and discussed.

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I have seen, from close range, young people struggle with fame. Some turn to rehabilitation, addiction or other distractions. Others surround themselves with increasingly large groups of people, creating an ecosystem in which it becomes difficult to know who is genuinely interested in them and who is interested in what their fame can provide.

Fame changes the environment around a person.

It can also change the person.

Once you become famous, new fears emerge. Some are real. Others may be imagined. There is the fear of losing relevance, the fear of making a mistake, the fear of being exposed and the fear that the public may suddenly turn against you.

And then there is perhaps the most powerful temptation of all: the desire to become even more famous.

The pursuit of recognition can become a cycle. Being known is no longer enough. One wants to be more known, more visible, more influential and more talked about.

This is not confined to musicians and entertainers.

Politicians live with the pressures of fame too. For many public figures, the fear of losing visibility and influence can be very real. The political world is built around attention, public perception and constant scrutiny.

Religious leaders are not immune either.

The increasingly public battles among some religious personalities can sometimes appear to be theological or doctrinal disputes. But there is also a less discussed dimension: the struggle for visibility, influence and public attention.

The digital age has intensified this problem.

Social media has made it possible for someone to acquire enormous visibility in a remarkably short period. A person can go from relative obscurity to becoming a household name within a few years, or even months.

But fame acquired quickly does not necessarily come with the experience required to manage it.

I have watched a cleric who has been prominent on TikTok for less than 10 years become involved in one controversy after another. Whatever the individual circumstances of those controversies, they illustrate a broader point: fame can reshape a person's environment, relationships and behaviour.

The question is not simply how to become famous.

The harder question is: How do you remain yourself after becoming famous?

That is why the story of the late Moses Matovu deserves particular reflection.

Matovu was known and famous for more than 50 years. For roughly four decades of that period, he remained close to the top of his profession, if not at its peak.

That is a remarkable length of time to remain relevant.

But what stands out to me even more is how he managed the burden of that fame.

He did it without becoming synonymous with scandal.

In an environment where celebrities live under intense scrutiny, where people are waiting for the next mistake or misstep to become news, maintaining a public reputation over five decades is no small achievement.

You have to have experienced fame, or watched it closely, to appreciate how difficult that can be.

The public sees the applause.

It rarely sees the pressure.

It sees the celebrity arriving at an event surrounded by people. It does not always see the complicated relationships that fame creates. It sees the success but not necessarily the anxiety that can accompany the possibility of losing it.

There are artists whose fame lasted only a fraction of Matovu's career, yet their lives were tragically derailed. In some cases, fame, alcohol, violence, drugs, ego, money and the pressures of celebrity became a dangerous combination.

Nobody really teaches you how to manage fame.

There are schools for business. There are coaches for sport. There are managers for careers.

But who teaches a young person how to suddenly become recognised by thousands, or even millions, of people?

Who teaches them how to distinguish genuine friendship from opportunism?

Who teaches them how to handle constant praise without believing every compliment?

Who teaches them how to receive criticism without being destroyed by it?

Who teaches them how to remain grounded when strangers begin treating them as though they are extraordinary?

And perhaps most importantly, who teaches them how to live when the applause eventually becomes quieter?

These are questions worth asking because fame is not simply about being known.

It is about living under observation.

It is about carrying other people's expectations.

It is about understanding that your mistakes can become public property.

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It is about knowing that the same people who celebrate you today may discuss your downfall tomorrow.

That is why Moses Matovu's long career deserves to be viewed through more than the lens of music.

His achievement was not merely that he remained famous.

It was that he managed fame.

For more than five decades, he lived with the attention, expectations and pressures that come with being a public figure and, by all appearances, managed to keep his reputation intact.

That is an achievement in itself.

In an era when fame can be acquired overnight and lost just as quickly, Matovu's longevity offers a different lesson.

Getting famous is one thing. Staying famous is another. But managing fame for half a century is something else entirely.

All credit to the late Moses Matovu.

He set the bar high.

And perhaps his greatest lesson was one nobody taught him: fame is not just something you acquire. It is something you have to learn how to carry.

And carrying it well is extremely hard.

This version keeps the commentary personal rather than turning it into a conventional obituary, while making the final Matovu argument land more clearly.