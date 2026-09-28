South Africa: Tembisa Hospital - Freezing Order Granted Against Officials

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a preservation order against approximately R42.4 million in cash, properties, pensions and investments linked to the Tembisa Hospital scandal.

The order is related to the R100 million in bribes allegedly paid to officials at Tembisa Hospital to secure procurement deals worth approximately R600 million.

"The Special Tribunal granted the SIU a preservation order...preventing the disposal of assets belonging to Mr Zacharia Tshisele, his civil wife Phumudzo Tshisele, his customary wife Fulufhelo Lineth Tshililo, and entities and associates connected with them.

"The order also restrains payments and dealings by companies and individuals implicated in the corruption network, including Joseph Fhumulani Muthaphuli and Ernest Monnakgotla, former Area Manager at Tembisa Hospital and a member of the hospital's Quotation Adjudication Committee. Tshisele and Monnakgotla allegedly worked together to siphon funds from Tembisa Hospital's coffers into two major syndicates," the SIU said in a statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The scandal refers to widespread corruption, overpricing, and mismanagement in the procurement of protective gear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order also prevents the Government Employees Pension Fund and Government Pensions Administration Agency from paying out Tshisele's pension, valued at more than R1 million.

Furthermore, two luxury, high-value properties were also frozen.

"The SIU investigation revealed that two of the three major syndicates operating at Tembisa Hospital are linked to Tshisele. The first being the Govindraju syndicate, [allegedly] run by Mr Stefan Joel Govindraju, which used 75 companies to trade with the hospital and received approximately R600 million.

"The second being the Mazibuko syndicate, [allegedly] operated by Mr Rudolf Mduduzi Mazibuko, which used 17 companies to trade with the hospital and received approximately R283 million. Both syndicates relied on corrupt cooperation from hospital officials, including Tshisele and Monnakgotla, to facilitate unlawful procurement," the statement explained.

The corruption busting unit alleges that in his position as Operational Manager of the hospital's theatre in 2017, Tshisele "abused his position to initiate supply chain processes and confirm receipt of goods, enabling payments to syndicate-linked companies".

"He was directly involved in transactions worth approximately R15.9 million, each kept below the R500,000 threshold to avoid competitive bidding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These transactions were often unnecessary, undelivered, or only partially delivered, violating the Constitution, the Public Finance Management Act, the Public Service Act, Treasury Regulations, and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act," the statement read.