South Africa: Your Blood Saves Lives!

Across every colour of skin, every language spoken, and every corner of this land we call home, one truth unites us all: we bleed the same colour. It is one of the few truths that connects every South African, regardless of who we are or where we come from. This should encourage each of us, where possible, to consider one of the simplest yet most meaningful acts of service, which is donating blood.

As South Africans, we often pause to remember the contributions of those who came before us and the role they played in shaping the South Africa we know today. As we commemorate their contributions, especially during significant moments such as Heritage Month, we are reminded of the values of humanity, compassion and service to others that can continue to strengthen our communities.

We, too, can be inspired to make our own contributions through acts of service that may extend beyond our immediate circles and touch the lives of people we may never meet.

Blood donation is one such act of service. It asks only that we roll up a sleeve and give a little of ourselves so that a mother in labour, a trauma victim requiring immediate care, an individual involved in a road accident, or an elder awaiting surgery, might live to see another day.

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This year has offered meaningful occasions to reflect on why this cause matters so deeply. In April 2026, South African National Blood Service (SANBS) marked 25 years of service to the nation, which reflects 25 years of practical collective action in building our nation's healthcare system and people.

Following this, in June, the country observed National Blood Donation Month, culminating in World Blood Donor Day on 14 June, when Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health reminded the nation that a well-functioning blood service remains the cornerstone of an effective and responsive health system, particularly in supporting patients during medical emergencies, procedures and treatments.

This year's global theme, "One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives", places solidarity and compassion at the centre of blood donation, values that speak directly to who we are as a nation.

South Africans are urged to play their part in strengthening our nation's blood reserves, especially after the SANBS's recent urgent appeal for eligible South Africans to donate blood amid declining national stocks. The SANBS requires a five-day blood stock level for each blood group to ensure sustained availability for those in need, and to meet this daily demand, it must collect 3,500 units of blood daily. However, collections at present do not meet this target, which strains our national blood supply and indicates the urgent demand for more blood donors and donations.

A single unit of donated blood does not serve one patient alone, as it can be separated into red blood cells, plasma and platelets; one donation has the potential to save up to three lives. There are patients whose recovery depends on something many of us can give in just a few minutes, which is a gift that lasts beyond a single day: the gift of life.

Blood cannot be manufactured, and donated blood has a limited shelf life, which is why regular blood donations are so crucial. By becoming a regular blood donor, you help ensure that blood remains safe and sufficiently available to meet the needs of patients not only during moments of crisis, but every single day of the year.

Becoming a donor is a straightforward commitment, requiring that an individual be at least 16 years old (with proof of identification), weigh 50kg or more, be in good health, lead a low-risk lifestyle and be ready to donate.

Frequent blood donors not only walk away with a great sense of purpose and the knowledge that they have contributed to a life-saving impact but also receive a free mini health check with every donation, giving them peace of mind about their own wellbeing while confirming they are fit to donate. Regular donors can further benefit from SANBS's Donor Wellness Support Programme, which offers ongoing health education and support to help donors maintain good health.

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Citizens are urged to learn more about blood donation and seek accurate information regarding processes and campaigns directly from the SANBS website (https://sanbs.org.za/) and official sources.

We call on every eligible South African, across every community, workplace, and educational institution, to answer this call to save a life. Donating blood does not cost you much, yet it may mean everything to a family whose loved one is fighting to survive. It is an act of solidarity that transcends race, class and circumstance, embodying the very spirit of Ubuntu on which our democracy was built.

Play your part in saving a life. Find your nearest blood service donor centre and make a meaningful difference through this simple, selfless act. We honour the quiet generosity of millions of blood donors whose gift keeps our hospitals running and gives hope to those in need. Your blood can save a life, and your generosity can give someone another chance.

*Baloyi is the Deputy Government Spokesperson