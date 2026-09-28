South Africa: SAWS Advises of Isolated to Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

28 September 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says a surface trough will dominate the central and western interior this week, with a surface high-pressure system expected over eastern South Africa.

"Upper-air perturbations will increase the chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over the central, southern and eastern parts of the country," SAWS said.

Monday's forecast shows partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible over the central and eastern parts of the country from the afternoon.

On Tuesday, cloudy conditions are expected in the east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible over the central & eastern parts of the country.

Members of the public and stakeholders are strongly urged to continuously monitor official SAWS forecasts and warnings, as warnings will be updated as the likelihood and severity of impacts become clearer.

The public is also advised to remain cautious of unauthorised or unverified information sources and refrain from distributing such information further.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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