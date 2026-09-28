Kenya: Sifuna Given Free Hand to Choose Party for 2027 Race

Nairobi — Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale says Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been given the final say on the political party through which his allies will pursue their ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Khalwale said the group had considered several parties before deciding that Sifuna, who has now been endorsed as the Linda Mwananchi movement's presidential candidate, should determine the political vehicle they will use.

Speaking on Monday, Khalwale said the leaders had weighed the strengths and weaknesses of the various options but ultimately agreed to leave the decision to Sifuna.

"After all those parties were discussed, we did not settle on a party. We then looked at the pros and cons of each of those parties, and the final resolution was that we gave our leader the final say," Khalwale said.

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He said Sifuna would be free to select any of the parties already under consideration or present an alternative to the group, which he said would respect his judgment.

Khalwale argued that the decision was informed by the need to give the movement's presidential candidate sufficient authority to lead the political formation behind his 2027 ambitions.

"We said that Sifuna should settle on any one of them, or convince us that there is another one that you have just stumbled upon, we will agree with your judgment," he said.

Khalwale added that the group believed Sifuna could not seek the presidency while declining the responsibility of leading the political movement supporting his bid.

"Why? Because we accepted that you cannot want to be the President of Kenya and refuse an opportunity to lead the movement. If you cannot lead the movement, you cannot be the President of Kenya," he said.

The senator said the decision demonstrated the confidence the group had placed in Sifuna and pledged that the other leaders would rally behind whichever option he eventually announces.

"So, we are saying that, 'we have trusted you that much, and we will agree with you when you make the final pronouncement'," Khalwale said.

Sifuna endorsed as presidential candidate

The remarks come shortly after Linda Mwananchi formally endorsed Sifuna as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

The movement made the declaration following a leadership retreat on Saturday, September 26, where its principals agreed to move forward together and designated Sifuna as both its leader and presidential flag bearer.

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The group also announced that Sifuna would lead the unveiling of the party on whose ticket he intends to contest the presidency in early October.

Linda Mwananchi said it would subsequently seek to work with other political parties with similar objectives as it prepares for the 2027 contest.

The endorsement followed weeks of uncertainty over the political vehicle Sifuna and his allies would use, with different party options being discussed within the movement.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya had previously indicated that Sifuna would use the United Democratic Party (UDP), although the movement's leadership has continued to frame the unveiling of the party as an upcoming event.

The latest resolution places the question of the political vehicle directly in Sifuna's hands, according to Khalwale, as the movement moves towards formalising its structure and opening discussions with other parties.

Linda Mwananchi said its leaders remained committed to building a broader coalition with like-minded parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.