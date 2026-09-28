Kenya: Why Spain-Based Superstar Aldrine Kibet Will Miss Kenya's Olympics Qualifier Campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2026 - Spain-based Kenyan youngster Aldrine Kibet will be absent from the first leg of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualifier tie against Tanzania at the Nyayo Stadium on Monday evening.

Head coach Anthony Kimani revealed the St Anthony Boy's High School Kitale alumnus is currently following up on his work permit in Spain and thus is unable to join up with his teammates on time.

"Everybody's okay, but we are missing some of the players that were in the provisional squad due to various reasons. Of course, Kibet is not here with us because of his permanent residence. So he wasn't able to travel and join the players in camp," the former AFC Leopards head coach said.

The 19-year-old put pen to paper a four-year deal with Celta Vigo in July last year, starting out in the team's under 19 side before he was promoted to the reserve team, RC Celta Fortuna.

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He has caught the eye with impressive performances in the Spanish second tier, racking up one assist in the five matches he has played in the new season (2026/27).

Kibet's absence will leave a gaping hole in the attacking ranks of the Emerging Stars who are hoping to make history with a first-ever ticket to the quadrennial games.

Also missing in action on Monday afternoon is Kibet's teammate from the national under 20 side, Humphrey Aroko, who is nursing an injury.

Kimani says Aroko's medical team at Swedish side FC Rosengard have advised him to take time and recuperate, rather than accept national duty and worsen his condition.

"Humphrey Aroko would have been part of us, but he's not. He also sustained an injury and the medical team of his team advised against him travelling so that they can take good care of him. I'd say those are the two notable absentees," the gaffer said.

Their absence notwithstanding, Kimani has put his full faith in the remnants in the squad, confident in their ability to kick off Kenya's campaign on a high.

"They know it's an uphill task, but everybody's prepared mentally, physically and tactically as well. Everybody's looking forward to that opportunity so that they can give their very best to the country. We are well aware that as a country we've never qualified for the Olympics and this is the pathway for us to at least make history. So that is something that we will want to do," he said.

In their last attempt to qualify for the Olympics (the 2020 Tokyo Olympics), the team lost 2-0 on aggregate to Sudan in the second round.