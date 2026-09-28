Rwandans Can Apply for These Scholarships, Fellowships Before 2026 Ends

If you are looking for a scholarship, fellowship, research grant or leadership programme to support your next academic or professional move, several opportunities have applications or nominations open.

This week's list covers opportunities in climate and health research, leadership, postgraduate study, nuclear science, development and conservation.

Deadlines run from the end of September through December, giving applicants several weeks to prepare their submissions.

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Climate and Health Catalyst Awards 2026

Deadline: September 30, at 11:59 p.m. EST

Early-career researchers working at the intersection of climate change and health can apply for up to $5,000 to help turn existing research into useful outputs.

The awards are designed for researchers who have already collected climate and health data. The funding can support data analysis, statistical work, scientific papers, policy briefs, evidence reviews, data quality improvements, research dissemination and translating findings into material that policymakers and practitioners can use.

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The programme is implemented by the ARCH Program Consortium and Amref Health Africa through the Pan-African Center for Research and Policy in Climate Change and Health.

PhD candidates must have completed data collection and have an existing climate-and-health dataset. They must also be enrolled in a PhD programme at an eligible institution and live in an eligible country.

Postdoctoral and other early-career researchers must generally be within five years of completing their PhD, have an existing climate-and-health dataset and be affiliated with an eligible institution in an eligible country.

The award does not fund new primary data collection.

Click to apply before the September 30 deadline.

Chevening Scholarships

Deadline: October 6.

Chevening Scholarships support emerging leaders from around the world to pursue a one-year master's degree in the United Kingdom.

The scholarships are fully funded, allowing successful applicants to focus on their studies, professional development and building networks during their time in the UK. Applicants should have demonstrated leadership potential and a commitment to addressing local, national or global challenges.

To qualify, applicants must hold an undergraduate degree that meets the requirements for entry to a UK master's programme. Their undergraduate studies must have been completed at least two years before the application deadline, although the degree certificate itself can be obtained later.

Applicants must have the certificate by the time of their interview. Candidates must also apply to three eligible UK master's courses and receive an unconditional offer from at least one of those choices by the deadline.

Chevening also works with partner organisations that offer additional scholarships. Some of these awards may receive fewer applications, so applicants are encouraged to consider eligible partner scholarships alongside the main Chevening award.

Click to apply.

Leading for Humanity 2027

Deadline: October 14.

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2027 Leading for Humanity programme, which focuses on values-based leadership, human rights, reconciliation, truth and societal healing.

The programme will take place in South Africa in April 2027 and is open to South African and international participants who can travel to Cape Town and Hermanus and take part fully in the residential programme.

The Foundation covers programme costs, accommodation and meals. Participants or their sponsors are responsible for travel to and from South Africa.

Both self-nominations and nominations by others are accepted. Colleagues, mentors, employers, community members, professional networks and organisational leaders can nominate someone.

The nomination should include a motivation explaining the candidate's leadership experience and commitment to issues such as justice, human rights or reconciliation, along with contact details, a brief biography and relevant supporting materials such as a CV, references, project links or evidence of community work.

Nominations should be emailed to shanti@tutu.org.za with the subject line "Leading for Humanity nomination - 2027 cohort."

Nominations opened September 11 and close October 14.

Commonwealth Master's Scholarships 2027/28

Deadline: October 20, at 4 p.m. British Summer Time

Funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the Commonwealth Master's Scholarship supports postgraduate study in the United Kingdom for candidates who demonstrate academic potential, leadership capacity and a commitment to development.

The scholarship is administered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission, or CSC.

Applicants must complete the CSC's online application and apply through an approved nominating agency. A nominating agency is an organisation authorised to put forward candidates for consideration. These include national agencies as well as selected non-governmental organisations and charitable bodies.

The scholarship can cover approved costs associated with postgraduate study, including tuition, living and maintenance support, travel and other allowances, depending on the applicable award conditions.

Applicants should also check the requirements around university placement, visas and returning to their home country after completing the scholarship.

The application window is scheduled to close October 20. Nominating agencies may set earlier internal deadlines.

Click to apply through the CSC and the relevant nominating agency.

Princeton in Africa Fellowship 2027-28

Deadline: October 26, at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Princeton in Africa offers 12-month paid fellowships with organisations working across the African continent.

The 2027-28 programme is open to young professionals and current undergraduates who will graduate by June 2027. Applicants can hold a bachelor's, master's or PhD from either a four-year U.S.-accredited university or a four-year locally accredited university in Africa.

Applicants must have professional English proficiency at CEFR C1 or above.

CEFR is an international system used to describe language ability, with C1 representing advanced professional-level proficiency. Knowledge of Arabic, French, Kiswahili or Portuguese is preferred for some positions.

Applicants must be no older than 35 during the fellowship year, hold a passport valid for at least six months after the fellowship ends and cannot be enrolled in a graduate or doctoral programme during the fellowship year.

Fellows work in sectors including health, education, humanitarian aid, agriculture, business and economic development. Host organisations include the African Leadership Academy, Baylor College of Medicine Children's Foundation, Clinton Health Access Initiative and International Rescue Committee.

Final fellowship offers will be made on a rolling basis between February and May 2027.

Click to apply before October 26.

IAEA Marie Skl̸odowska-Curie Fellowship Programme

Deadline: October 31.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) programme supports women pursuing master's degrees in nuclear-related fields.

Selected students can receive up to €20,000 toward tuition and €20,000 toward living costs, for a potential maximum of €40,000. Some recipients may also receive access to internship opportunities facilitated by the IAEA.

Eligible fields include nuclear engineering, nuclear physics and chemistry, nuclear medicine, radiation biology, nuclear safety and security, non-proliferation and nuclear law.

Applicants must be women from an IAEA member state and must either have been accepted into or already be enrolled in an eligible master's programme at an accredited university.

Rwanda is an IAEA member state.

The programme gives preference to applicants with above-average academic results, including a score of at least 75% or a GPA above 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Selection also considers academic background, achievements, motivation, career plans and commitment to public service.

The programme is named after Marie Skl̸odowska-Curie, a pioneer in the study of radioactivity.

Click to apply before Oct. 31.

Mo Ibrahim Foundation Leadership Fellowship 2027

Deadline: November 20.

African professionals seeking experience in development policy and high-level institutional decision-making can apply for the 2027 Mo Ibrahim Foundation Leadership Fellowship at the African Development Bank.

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The fellowship can place a selected African professional with the AfDB in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, for up to 12 months, providing experience on strategic development assignments.

For the 2027 intake, priority areas include financing Africa's development, reforming the continent's financial architecture, using its growing population to support economic development, and building climate-resilient infrastructure and value from natural resources.

Applicants must be nationals of an African Development Bank member country and can be living anywhere in the world.

Candidates must be 40 or younger, or 45 or younger for women with children, and hold at least a master's degree from a recognised institution. Relevant fields include banking, business, economics, social sciences, finance and international development.

Applicants also need at least seven years of relevant professional experience, making this an opportunity aimed at experienced professionals rather than recent graduates.

Click to apply before November 20.

University of Cambridge MPhil in Conservation Leadership 2027

Deadline: December 8.

Applications are open for the University of Cambridge's 11-month, full-time MPhil in Conservation Leadership, beginning October. 1, 2027.

The programme is designed for professionals working or seeking careers in biodiversity conservation, environmental policy, government, conservation organisations, business and sustainability.

It is delivered by Cambridge's Department of Geography in collaboration with the Cambridge Conservation Initiative. Students combine academic study with leadership and management training, consultancy work, professional mentoring and a substantial professional placement.

The programme normally admits about 20 students a year and is aimed at applicants with at least three years of relevant professional experience and demonstrated leadership potential.

A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. Full scholarships can cover university fees and provide a stipend toward living expenses, although funding is competitive and is not guaranteed to every successful applicant.

Applications for the 2027 intake opened September 9.

Click to apply before December 8.