South Africa: Fun and Games Unite Teens and Adults in Crime-Ridden Philippi

Teams competed for sheep and prize money

Teenagers and adults came together in crime-ridden Browns Farm over the Heritage Weekend for a three-day Ward Sports Festival, playing netball, chess, soccer and indigenous games.

Several shebeens and taverns in the area entered teams for the over-30 soccer and netball tournaments. The winning adult teams received a live sheep and R2,000 prize money.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

There were also events for teenagers 14 and older, including soccer, indigenous games, netball and dance groups. Winners received trophies and medals.

There were about 1,000 spectators and at least 100 participants.

"Philippi, especially Browns Farm, is known for its high crime, the smash and grabs, gangsterism, alcohol and drug abuse, and lots of teenagers roaming the streets," said Mxolisi Banzi, coach of the Mazou Tavern team.

The tournament encouraged young people to play sport rather than roam the streets, he said.

"We want more such games. We enjoyed ourselves," said participant Mthunzi Bangingca, 14. "It was a bit painful to see it end, but we hope this will happen every year, even quarterly. These games help us young people to tackle social issues that we face on a daily basis."

Mavis Mangena, of the winning netball team, said the energy, commitment, discipline and sportsmanship of coaches, players and organisers made the event a great success.

"[Participants] did not only come together to compete but came to build friendships, strengthen our community, and inspire young people through the power of sport," she said.

The tournament was organised by ward councillor Melikhaya Gadeni as part of the Ward Sports Festival. It was sponsored by the City of Cape Town, Fibertime and Hypaa.