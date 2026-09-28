Namibia: Cabinet Endorses Gold, Border and Gender Equality Measures

27 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Cabinet has endorsed a series of measures covering gold reserves, border management, gender equality and climate action at its 31st meeting held last Tuesday.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the Cabinet took note of progress under the Bank of Namibia's gold acquisition project, with 10 716.90 fine troy ounces, equivalent to about 30.4kg, of locally produced gold acquired at about N$767.7 million on 3 August.

"The amount represents 50.6% of the programme's 600kg target. The Cabinet directed the finance minister to urge the Bank of Namibia to continue implementing the project towards its target," the statement reads.

The Cabinet also approved an Inter-Agency Standard Operations framework on coordinated border management to harmonise border controls, joint inspections, risk management and operating procedures across agencies.

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The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security was designated the lead agency.

The Welwitschia Fund recorded a 9.4% return during the first half of 2026, outperforming its benchmark by 6.4 percentage points.

Its market value reached US$31.3 million, about N$514.6 million, by 30 June.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet notes Namibia's fourth-place global ranking in the 2026 global gender gap index, with a score of 84.5%, its highest since the index was launched in 2006.

As a result, the Cabinet has endorsed, in principle, legislation to sustain gender equality gains.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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