South Africa: More Nigerians Evacuated As Gunmen Kill 27 in South Africa

Gunmen have killed at least 27 people in two mass shootings in South Africa.

The incidents occurred in South Africa's two main cities, Johannesburg and Cape Town, police said on Sunday, in the latest criminal violence to hit the country.

Eight gunmen armed with assault rifles and pistols stormed a bar southwest of Johannesburg at around 1930 GMT on Saturday, killing 17 people and wounding 15 others.

The dead included 13 males and four females.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The suspects opened fire on customers drinking outside and then moved inside to continue shooting, police said.

The shooting took place in Wedela, a semi-rural township of brick houses and small businesses, surrounded by wide expanses of land used for mining. The suspects torched two vehicles before fleeing.

The area has been a focus of a government crackdown on illegal mining, with soldiers deployed alongside police to tackle criminal networks operating around abandoned mine shafts.

The motive of the attack was unknown.

"The criminals think it's a fashion. They want to make it something which we need to get used to, but that cannot be allowed and tolerated," deputy provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said at the scene.

"We managed to get clear pictures of the suspects, and we will get them," he said, adding that the attack appeared to have been retaliation for an incident last month.

One of the victims was being sought by police in connection with an incident at the same tavern last month in which one person was killed and another wounded, Kekana said.

In a separate shooting at a barbecue venue in a township outside Cape Town early on Sunday, gunmen killed 10 people and wounded 11 more.

In video clips shared on social media, revellers can be seen dancing and drinking before a burst of gunfire rings out, sending people scrambling for cover.

Five of the victims were declared dead at the scene while the others died while being transported to hospital. Two of those killed were female, police said.

No suspect has been arrested in either case, police said.

Army deployed

The attacks come as South Africa continues to grapple with high levels of gun violence, often linked to gangs, organised crime and local business rivalries.

The country of about 62 million people records roughly 60 murders a day, among the highest rates globally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said security forces "are going to continue pulling out all stops" to put an end to criminality.

"The clear instruction to our security forces is that we must bring the levels of criminality and violence down," he said.

"We cannot be a country where people just pick up guns and start shooting at people at random."

Last week, gunmen stormed a house party in a township in South Africa's eastern port city of Durban and killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman.

South Africa has repeatedly turned to the military to reinforce police efforts against violent crime.

In March, Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to violence hotspots in Johannesburg, describing rampant crime as one of the biggest threats facing the country.

Troops were also deployed to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020 and during the deadly riots sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma in 2021.

They were also sent into the streets in 2023 after a wave of truck burnings raised fears of wider unrest.

In 2019, around 1,300 soldiers were deployed to back up police in the gang-afflicted Cape Flats areas surrounding Cape Town.

Yet shootings and other violent crime remain a persistent threat.

In Johannesburg, 11 women have been killed in a single municipality in two months. The latest victim was found around midday on Sunday, police said.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the killing of one of the victims, who was found semi-naked and stoned to death on Saturday. This brings to four the number of people arrested in connection with the series of murders.

The nine other victims were mostly in their 20s and 30s, with some found stripped of their clothes and showing signs of sexual assault.

Police have offered a 400,000 rand ($25,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers. At the same time, the Democratic Alliance, South Africa's second-largest political party, has put up a further $31,000.

105 Nigerians evacuated

A new batch of 105 distressed Nigerian nationals have been evacuated from South Africa following Xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Africans in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Nigeria Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, over the weekend, said the returnees, comprising 82 adults and 23 children, arrived in Lagos on South African Airways (SAA) Flight SA060 on Thursday, 24 September 2026, at approximately 20:30 hours.

"It is important to note that the return of 100 persons in this batch was funded from the $265,854.00 donation made by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) towards the purchase of one-way tickets for the evacuation of 500 distressed Nigerians from South Africa.

"The return of the remaining five was funded by the generous donation of a private Nigerian citizen," it said.

The statement said Nigeria's diplomatic mission continues to engage with the leadership of the RCCG in South Africa and other philanthropic groups and individuals, as some other distressed Nigerians are currently undergoing preliminary clearance with Nigeria's Consulate in Johannesburg and relevant South African authorities.

It added that they will be evacuated as soon as the process is finalised.

This latest arrival marks the 13th consular evacuation from South Africa since the exercise began on 10th June, 2026, bringing the total number of Nigerian nationals evacuated to 1,821.