Nigeria: Basketball - First Bank Battle Debutants Victoria Queens in Final 8 Opener

Nine-time winners First Bank will kick off their NBBF/Zenith Bank Women's Basketball League Final 8 campaign by squaring up against debutants Victoria Queens on Tuesday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

It will be a renewal of their rivalry from the Atlantic Conference, where they shared the spoils: Victoria Queens won in the First Phase in Lagos before losing to First Bank in the Second Phase in Port Harcourt.

In the draws conducted on Sunday, MFM, Aso Sky Queens, Titans, and Bayelsa Blue Whales were pitched in Group A, while Nigeria Customs, First Bank, Victoria Queens, and Air Warriors will compete in Group B.

Aside from the opening game, other matchups scheduled for day one will see Aso Sky Queens face Titans, MFM take on Bayelsa Blue Whales, and Nigeria Customs square off against Air Warriors.

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The eight clubs qualified for the Final 8 tournament by finishing as the top four teams in their respective regional conferences (Atlantic Conference and Savannah Conference) after surviving a rigorous two-phase league season.

While the Atlantic Conference produced MFM, First Bank, Bayelsa Blue Whales, and Victoria Queens, Savannah Conference produced Nigeria Customs, Aso Sky Queens, Titans, and Air Warriors.

Meanwhile, the group stage games are expected to conclude on October 1, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals.

The third-place playoff and final match are scheduled for October 3 to wrap up the 2026 season.