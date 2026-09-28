Nigeria: NNL Issues Strict Requirements for 2026/2027 Season

The Nigeria National League (NNL) has released a list of mandatory requirements for clubs seeking to participate in the 2026/2027 league season.

This was contained in a memo signed by the Media Director, Amar Ignis on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the conditions had been issued to all 34 participating clubs.

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Ignis disclosed that the Chief Operating Officer of the NNL, Danlami Alanana, said all clubs must fully comply with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Club Licensing Regulations.

According to him, clubs must provide proof of non-indebtedness to players and coaches in respect of sign-on fees, salaries and allowances.

He said that any club with outstanding financial obligations will not be permitted to register until it presents a letter from the NFF Arbitration Committee confirming that the matter has been cleared.

Ignis also said that clubs are required to submit duly signed copies of players' and officials' contracts to the NNL.

He added that any club indebted to the League in respect of fines, cautions or registration fees from previous seasons will be stopped from registration until such obligations are settled.

Ignis further stated that another key requirement is the payment of a mandatory N20,000,000 ( Twenty million naira) guarantee, to demonstrate the club's commitment to completing the league season.

He said that among other requirements, the clubs must show evidence of incorporation with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), details of shareholders and a transparent ownership structure.

The Media Director confirmed that registration for the new season has commenced and the new season which is scheduled to commence on Oct. 31 will produce four promoted teams, one from each Conference, to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).(NAN).