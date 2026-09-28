Ghana: Two Dead, 14 Rescued in Kpetoe-Sarakope Accident

Two people have been confirmed dead while 14 others were rescued following a road accident on the Accra-Aflao Highway on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Kpetoe-Sarakope stretch on September 26, 2026, involving a Hyundai H100 bus with 12 passengers on board and a Ford tractor carrying two occupants.

Both vehicles were travelling from Kpetoe towards Aflao.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), firefighters from the Kpetoe Fire Station responded swiftly to the scene, rescuing all 14 occupants who were trapped.

The victims were handed over to the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service and conveyed to the Ho Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Hospital authorities subsequently confirmed the deaths of two persons, one male and one female.

The GNFS has urged motorists plying the highway to exercise caution, avoid improper overtaking, and strictly adhere to road safety regulations to prevent such tragedies.