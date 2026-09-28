Ghana: Goldbod Changes Gold Testing Rules for Local Purchases From October 1

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced changes to how the purity of gold will be tested for local purchases, with the new rules taking effect from October 1, 2026.

The notice was issued today by the Compliance Directorate of the Ghana Gold Board.

Under the new arrangement, the Water Density method will only be used to give an indication of the purity of gold and will no longer serve as the final basis for determining its purity, price or payment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a compliance notice issued on September 28, GoldBod said X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) testing would become the definitive method for determining the purity of gold doré purchased by the Board and its licensed buyers.

It explained that the applicable payment for gold would therefore be based on the purity determined through the XRF method.

However, GoldBod said where a licensed buyer is unable to use XRF due to genuine operational or logistical challenges, or where both the buyer and seller voluntarily agree to use the Water Density method, the gold would be purchased at a 0.7 percent purity discount.

The Board introduced a tolerance level for differences between successive XRF test results for the same gold or transaction.

According to the notice, the permissible difference between one XRF report and another must remain within plus or minus 0.1 percent.

GoldBod said any difference beyond that range would have to be verified before the transaction is completed or reported to the Board.

The new requirements apply to all aggregators and licensed gold buyers, who have been directed to ensure that they are fully prepared to comply with the changes by October 1.

GoldBod said the notice forms part of the terms and conditions of licences issued to aggregators and licensed gold buyers.

It warned that failure to comply with the new requirements would constitute a breach of the applicable licence conditions and could result in regulatory or enforcement action under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).