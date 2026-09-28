Ghana: 'Dear GES, Wake Up' - Ketu North MP Fires Over Prospectus Ghana Deal

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has taken a swipe at the Ghana Education Service (GES) over its handling of the controversy surrounding Prospectus Ghana Limited and the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTA).

In a statement on Monday morning, the MP said GES's latest clarification press release "raises more questions than it answers."

According to Mr. Agbana, the GES is increasingly becoming a liability to government due to its handling of key issues affecting teachers and parents.

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"The GES is increasingly becoming a source of avoidable disaffection for our government. From the handling of teacher recruitments to issues of teacher's promotion and others. We must not do things that erode the confidence people have in our government," he said.

The MP is demanding that GES makes public its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prospectus Ghana Limited, trading as EduPack PGL.

In its earlier statement, GES confirmed having an MoU with the company but insisted purchase of its products was strictly voluntary.

"If the GES says it has an MoU with Prospectus Ghana Limited, then publish the MoU. Ghanaians deserve to know exactly what was agreed, what products it covers, and what authority, if any, it gives Prospectus Ghana," he demanded.

The legislator also questioned why Prospectus Ghana has been able to create the impression among schools and parents that its products are mandatory.

"More importantly, why has Prospectus Ghana consistently created the impression that it had an agreement to introduce or impose these items on parents and students if, according to the GES, purchases are strictly voluntary?," he quizzed.

He further asked whether other educational vendors require similar MoUs to access schools, and if so, what the approval process is and who else has benefited.

"Do other sellers or traders of educational items need an MoU with the GES before introducing their products to schools? If yes, what is the process and who else has received such approval? If no, why was an MoU necessary in this particular case?"

Mr. Agbana said the matter cannot be swept under the carpet with a mere press statement.

"If the purchase is voluntary, say so clearly to every school and parent. If Prospectus Ghana exceeded the terms of its agreement, the GES must say so and take the necessary action."

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He cautioned government institutions against actions that damage public trust.

"Dear GES, please wake up. Government institutions must not become the reason our government loses the confidence of the very people we are working to serve. We need transparency. We need accountability. We need clarity.It's a Peaceful Monday Morning," he concluded.