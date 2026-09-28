Africa: 'Define Success by Problems You Tackle and Solve' - Prof Moghalu to USIU-Africa Grads

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Nairobi — Commencement address by At the 48th Commencement Ceremony of the United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) on September 26, 2026

The Chair of the Board of Trustees, Ms. Julia Slocombe; Members of the Board of Trustees; The Chancellor, Ambassador Dennis Awori; The Chair of the University Council, Mr. Paul Kasimu; Members of the University Council; The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mwenda Ntarangwi; Members of the Management Board; Members of the University Senate; Faculty, Students, Staff, and Alumni present; Parents and Guardians; Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen; And, most importantly, the Graduating Class of 2026;

Good morning. We have a paradox.

There is a tradition at graduation ceremonies for speakers to tell the graduating class that today is the day they “enter the real world.” This is often said as if, for the last four years or more of your time here, you have been living in a simulation or a make-believe world.

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The truth is, you have been in the real world all along. You have had to make tough decisions, navigate personal and professional relationships, manage your resources including time, and keep a tight schedule despite all the demands on your time. You have also navigated a global landscape of shifting politics, a pandemic’s aftermath, and the most rapid technological upheaval in human history.

You are holding a degree—a piece of parchment that signals you have mastered a specific set of knowledge. But here is the paradox of your graduation today: you are entering an era where the technical half-life of what you learned in your freshman year may already be expiring.

In a world of instant updates and generative AI, the value of your degree is not actually the information it represents. The value is the fact that you survived the process. You have proven you can commit to a goal, synthesize complex information, and cross a finish line. You have not just earned a credential; you have built a muscle.

Ladies and Gentlemen

For a long time, we have treated higher education like a gatekeeper. You go through the gate, get the key, and you are “done.” But the future of education is no longer a destination; it is a utility.

We are moving away from the “checkpoint” model of learning and moving toward a lifelong cycle of curiosity. I want you to stop thinking of yourselves as “graduates”—which implies a finished state—and start thinking of yourselves as “perpetual students.”

The university was never meant to be a factory that produces a finished product. It was meant to be a greenhouse. It provides the soil and the light for you to grow. Now, as you are transplanted into the world, remember that growth does not stop. The most successful people of your generation will not be those with the highest GPA, but those who possess the highest “learning quotient”—the ability to unlearn a dying skill and learn a new one without losing their momentum.

There is another name for that capacity. In my memoir, Bold Bets, I call it the art of reinvention. Reinvention is not a consolation prize for people who have run out of options. It is a discipline. You will be asked, more than once in the life now opening before you, to remake yourselves—in response to a vision that will not let you rest, to an opportunity that will not wait, or to an adversity that will not negotiate. Prepare for that hour now.

My own path has been possible only because I was trained, and then retrained, across domains. Interdisciplinary formation has carried me through more than ten spheres of work: law; journalism; international diplomacy; entrepreneurship and consulting; central banking; academia; philanthropy; public speaking; authorship; and still others. Each chapter required a new language without abandoning the last. Constant learning is what makes that possible. It is why I have returned, again and again, to executive education—most recently to the study of AI governance and ethics. The tools change. The obligation to become equal to them does not.

Ladies and Gentlemen

Now, let us talk about the elephant in the room: Technology.

Many of you are wondering if the tools you are using—the AI, the automation, the algorithms—will eventually make your specific expertise redundant. It is a valid fear. But it is based on a misunderstanding of what these tools actually are.

We must be careful not to treat technology as an oracle. An oracle gives answers. A tool helps you build. AI, for instance, does not replace student learning, because when used well it increases student learning.

AI can optimize a supply chain, it can write a functional piece of code, and it can summarize a legal brief in seconds. But it cannot feel the weight of a moral dilemma. It cannot imagine a future that does not already exist in its training data. It cannot empathize with a grieving patient or inspire a discouraged team member.

Technology is an exoskeleton for the mind. It makes you faster, stronger, and more efficient. But it does not give you a destination. You are still the architect. You are still the one who must decide why the bridge is being built and who it is meant to serve.

Ladies and Gentlemen

This is why, regardless of whether your degree is in Pharmacy, Software Engineering, Psychology, or Business, you need the spirit of the liberal arts education you have received here at USIU-Africa.

Some people think General Education is a luxury—a set of elective classes that you take to fill a credit requirement. They are wrong. The liberal arts education embodied in our General Education curriculum is the “human operating system.”

In an age of hyper-specialization, the most dangerous place to be is in a silo. The coder who does not understand ethics is a liability. The doctor who does not understand history is merely a technician. The business leader who cannot read a poem or analyze a painting lacks the imaginative capacity to lead people.

The liberal arts teach you how to connect dots across different domains. They teach you how to ask the “wrong” question to find the “right” answer. They provide the critical thinking and emotional intelligence that no algorithm can replicate. Embrace the interdisciplinarity of your mind. Be the person in the room who can speak the language of the data scientist and of the philosopher simultaneously. That is where the real power lies. As we often say, your major gets you into the room, but the liberal arts keep you in the room.

Ladies and Gentlemen

As the graduating class, you are being charged with a great responsibility—to enter into your new world boldly and influence it tactfully. How do you shape the world you are entering, you may ask?

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It is easy to feel like a passenger in a world driven by legacy systems and invisible algorithms. You might feel that the “real” decisions are being made by people in boardrooms or by lines of code in a server farm.

My challenge to you is this: embrace “intentional friction.”

We live in a world designed for the path of least resistance. One-click buys, infinite scrolls, instant answers. But growth happens in the friction. It happens when you read a book that disagrees with you. It happens when you sit in silence with a problem instead of Googling the answer. It happens when you choose a difficult truth over a convenient lie. It lies in that space where you have to make decisions between something right and something quick and easy.

The world you are entering is not a finished product. It is a rough draft. And today, you are being handed the red pen. Grade it. Direct it. Shape it.

Do not just seek a place in the world; seek to change the shape of it. Define your success not by the title on your business card, but by the problems you have the courage to tackle and solve.

Class of 2026, the tools are in your hands. The operating system is installed. Now, go out there and write something meaningful.

Congratulations.

Professor Kingsley Moghalu OON · Ph.D. · LL.D. (Honoris Causa) · M.A.I.A. · LL.B. · B.L. is president of the Institute for Governance & Economic Transformation (IGET Academy) and former Deputy Governor Central Bank of Nigeria.