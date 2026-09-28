Liberia: To Win Diaspora Investment, Liberia Must Offer More Than an Appeal to Patriotism

Liberians abroad should not have to choose between loving their country and protecting their savings. If President Joseph Nyuma Boakai wants them to invest at home, his government must make that investment worthy of their confidence.

That is the central test emerging from the second Liberia Diaspora Annual Conference in Alexandria, Virginia. The president's appeal to turn patriotism into projects is welcome. But the government must do more than invite people to bring their money. It must demonstrate what will happen after they arrive.

Boakai acknowledged that obligation when he said returning, investing and sharing expertise must become "practical, predictable, and worthwhile." Those three words should guide the government's work long after the conference ends.

An investor should be able to establish the requirements for opening a business, calculate the official costs, verify a property title and obtain a decision within a reasonable period. When something goes wrong, there should be an accessible process for securing a remedy.

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These are basic conditions for investment. A patriotic appeal cannot replace them.

The Liberian Investigator welcomes the president's commitment to assign a lead institution, partner, timeline and measurable result to every major conference recommendation. His promise of an implementation scorecard is the most useful undertaking to come out of the gathering.

It deserves to become a public obligation immediately.

Publish the scorecard before the next conference

The government should publish the agreed commitments within 90 days, identifying the responsible institutions, costs, funding sources and deadlines. Quarterly updates should record progress, delays and the action being taken to correct them.

Waiting until the next annual gathering to reveal performance would weaken the exercise. Citizens and potential investors should be able to follow implementation while decisions can still be corrected.

The scorecard should distinguish meetings held from problems solved. A new office may help coordinate engagement, but its existence does not establish that an investor's application was processed or a returning professional was placed where their skills were needed.

Useful measures would include processing times, businesses that actually begin operating, jobs created and professional assignments completed. Missed targets should come with explanations from named institutions.

This is how "From Dialogue to Delivery" acquires meaning beyond a conference banner.

Explain the offers, including their limits

The investment proposals presented in Alexandria deserve serious consideration and equally serious scrutiny.

TAF Africa Global's announced housing partnership is a case in point. The company described a plan for 10,000 homes, with an initial phase of about 500 in Bentol and indicative prices starting at US$56,650.

The immediate question is: Affordable to whom?

A starting price alone cannot answer that. Prospective buyers need to know the deposit, financing terms, repayment period, total cost, title arrangements and expected delivery date. The public should also know what land, infrastructure or other support the government will contribute under the partnership.

A development may be commercially sound and useful to some buyers without being within reach of most households. Officials should identify the intended market honestly. If public resources are involved, they should explain the public benefit and how it will be measured.

The same discipline should apply to the proposed agro-industrial processing zone in Buchanan. An announced opening date should be accompanied by clear information about infrastructure, operating arrangements and how Liberian producers and businesses can participate.

Ambition deserves support. It also requires particulars.

Treat the credit-rating process honestly

The announcement that Liberia has begun work toward its first sovereign credit rating is another potentially useful step. According to the report, the process is beginning with UNDP-supported evaluation and capacity analysis.

Beginning that work is not the same as receiving a rating. The government should keep the public informed about the stages, findings and implications rather than allow an initial announcement to become a premature declaration of financial strength.

Similarly, the reported billion-dollar domestic revenue milestone should be supported by accessible accounts showing the sources of revenue and how the money is used.

Diaspora investors should be able to examine the government's financial claims with the same seriousness that officials expect them to bring to investment decisions. Confidence should rest on information open to scrutiny.

Partnership must reach beyond fundraising

Boakai was right to include teaching, mentoring and advisory service in his appeal. A diaspora strategy should make room for contributions of time and expertise alongside capital.

A nurse who can train colleagues for several weeks, an engineer who can review a project or a teacher who can mentor remotely needs a credible institution ready to use that contribution. An invitation without a placement process, responsible supervisor and clear assignment wastes goodwill.

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The proposed voluntary diaspora registry could help make those connections. Its purpose should be clearly defined, participation genuinely voluntary and personal information protected. Success should be measured by useful matches, rather than the number of names collected.

Partnership must also improve conditions for Liberians already doing business at home. The shopkeeper in Ganta and the manufacturer in Buchanan deserve predictable rules just as much as an investor arriving from the United States. Better administration should benefit both.

The president has offered a standard by which this initiative can be judged. His government should now make its commitments public, fund the work and accept scrutiny of the results.

Liberians abroad can bring capital, experience and commitment. The government must bring competent administration and accountable institutions.

Mr. President, make it possible for a Liberian to invest successfully without knowing a minister, calling an influential relative or seeking your personal intervention.

That would be a powerful invitation to come home.