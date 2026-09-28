Mali/Liberia: Lone Star Seek to Bounce Back Against Mali in AFCON Qualifying Clash

Liberia returns home Tuesday to face Mali in a Group K match in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time.

Coach Mohammed Erradi and his players are looking to rebound from a 3-1 defeat to Rwanda in Kigali in the opening of the qualifier.

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The Lone Star showed attacking promise through Sylvanus Nimely, who pulled a goal back before halftime. However, defensive lapses, a controversial first-half penalty, and a second-half red card contributed to the defeat.

Liberia can draw confidence from its previous meetings with Mali.

The two countries have met six times in senior international competition, with Mali recording one victory. That win came on Oct. 2, 1988, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Liberia has won twice and drawn three times in the other five meetings. The most recent meeting was on Oct. 8, 2011, when the teams drew 2-2. Dioh Williams put Liberia ahead in the second minute, but Mali equalized late in the match.

Mali arrives with attacking confidence after opening its qualifying campaign with a 3-1 victory over Cape Verde.

The Eagles took the lead at the March 26 Stadium when Ange Tia scored in the fifth minute. Cape Verde responded five minutes later, with Sidny Lopes Cabral scoring directly from a free kick.

Mali regained control before halftime through Fenerbahce forward Dorgeles Nene, who

scored in the 39th minute.

Nene added his second goal six minutes after halftime to complete the victory.

His performance highlighted Mali's attacking quality, and the Eagles also featured players competing for clubs in Europe and other major leagues.

Liberia has struggled for defensive consistency, conceding 10 goals in the last six games.

The Lone Star's performance against Rwanda exposed vulnerabilities that Mali's attacking players could exploit.

Coach Erradi will look for greater defensive discipline while also seeking more sustained attacking pressure.

Nimely remains an important outlet after scoring against Rwanda. Liberia will also need stronger contributions from its midfielders and wide players to challenge Mali's possession control.