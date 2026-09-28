Liberia Drawn Into Tough Group At 2026 Amputee Football World Cup

Liberia has been drawn into a challenging Group A alongside Mexico, Italy and Algeria for the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 13-22 in San Juan de los Lagos, with 24 national teams, including seven from Africa, expected to compete for the world title.

Liberia earned its place in the tournament after defeating Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic qualification match during the last Africa Cup of Nations. The Lone Star Amputees also impressed during the continental competition, finishing among Africa's top six teams to secure a place at the World Cup.

The team has since intensified preparations for the tournament, with professional amputee footballer Mohammed D. Jusu returning from Turkey to join his national teammates in training.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Jusu, who plays in the Turkish Amputee Football League, brings international experience to the squad as Liberia prepares for its return to the global stage.

Liberia has a strong history in amputee football and is regarded as one of Africa's most successful teams in the sport.

The Lone Star Amputees have won the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations three times, in 2008, 2011 and 2013. The team has also finished as runners-up on multiple occasions and earned a third-place finish at the West Africa Para Games, where it won a silver medal.

At the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, Liberia finished 17th among 24 teams. The team recorded group-stage victories over Spain, Ireland and France.

Liberia will now face Mexico, Italy and Algeria in Group A as it seeks to build on its continental success and make another strong showing on the international stage.