Liberia: Medica Liberia Sends Trainers Home to Tackle Violence Against Women

Trainers from Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Grand Cape Mount counties are heading back to their communities to lead work on preventing violence against women and girls. They completed a nine-day Medica Liberia training on Thursday that prepares them to change the attitudes and power imbalances behind the abuse.

By Destiny D. Jabula

The SASA! Together Set-Up and Start Phase Training of Trainers brought together government representatives, civil society groups, and traditional and community leaders. It is part of a rollout across eight target counties and moves next to Bong County.

At the closing ceremony, Marian G. Deah, representing the Spotlight Initiative 2.0 civil society partners, told participants the training would be judged by how they use it.

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"Whatever we've learned, we need to apply it because if you learn and you don't apply it, it means you have not learned. Whatever we've learned, we need to apply in the community so people see that we have gathered knowledge and are able to pass it on to them," Deah said. She thanked UN Women Liberia and Medica Liberia for bringing the partners together.

Nyondyu R. Garsuah, county gender coordinator for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in Grand Bassa County, said the county would monitor and support participants once they return.

"The training was very, very rewarding. From here, we expect that immediately upon dispersal of those people who are supposed to go back in the county, we are going to commit ourselves in working with them, monitoring their activities and whatsoever," Garsuah said.

He said the training focuses on behavioral change and on how power works within relationships and communities. He said it gives participants a structured way to engage communities and recognize the stages of change, rather than only raising awareness.

Traditional leader Zoe G. Koilor said she initially felt out of place among participants she considered highly educated. She said she found the training accessible and relevant.

"At least I was able to pick up some. So I say thank you very much for dealing with so many women. At least I got something to carry to them," Koilor said.

She called for traditional and community leaders to be included in future trainings. She said their involvement would help create an enabling environment for community work.

Linda Becker-Chelleh, representing UN Women, encouraged civil society partners to build the skills into their existing programs. She said SASA! Together cuts across sectors.

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Lead facilitator Hope Harriet credited participants for the training's success. "The participants, we wouldn't have been anything without you guys, the participants. So thank you so much. Thank you to Medica, your persistence to make sure this happened, and the UN Women's team," she said.

Participant Harriet A. Lumeh said the training was educational. She praised participants for working together despite their different backgrounds.

Participants will now begin applying the SASA! Together approach through community engagement, with government and partner institutions providing monitoring, mentorship and technical support.

The next training will bring together participants from Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh and Maryland counties in Bong County.