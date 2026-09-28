Liberia: 'Teach Before You Punish' - Dathong Questions Cybercrime Law Awareness, Backs Koung's Call for Education

Published: September 28, 2026

MONROVIA -- Veteran Liberian educator and former Deputy Education Minister for Administration Amb. Latim Dathong is challenging the government to explain how much ordinary Liberians know about the country's new Cybercrime Law, warning that enforcement without widespread public education could leave thousands -- particularly young social media users -- vulnerable to prosecution for conduct they may not fully understand.

By Blamo N. Toe

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Dathong, founder and board chairman of Starz University, made the call amid renewed public debate over the Cybercrime Law following the recent arrest of a young Liberian in connection with online content involving Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

In a weekend Facebook post titled, "The Cybercrime Law Must Be Taught Before It Is Fully Enforced," Dathong acknowledged the growing threat posed by cybercrime as Liberia becomes increasingly dependent on smartphones, social media, mobile money, online banking and other digital services.

But he argued that creating a law is not enough if the population it governs has little understanding of its provisions.

"But there is an important question we must ask: how many Liberians know that a cybercrime law exists?" Dathong asked. "How many understand the specific provisions of the law? How many know what actions could constitute cybercrime? And how many understand the potential consequences of violating the law?"

Dathong said those questions should concern policymakers as enforcement of the legislation takes shape.

"We Must Educate Our People," he emphasized, arguing that passage of the law should be followed by an extensive public-awareness campaign.

Liberia's Cybercrime Law has become the center of a broader national debate over online conduct, criminal accountability and freedom of expression. Supporters of cybercrime legislation point to the need to protect individuals, businesses and public institutions from emerging digital threats, while critics and some legal and political figures have raised questions about how provisions of the law could be interpreted and enforced.

The debate intensified following the recent arrest of a young Liberian in connection with an allegedly manipulated or AI-generated image involving Vice President Koung.

Koung subsequently publicly requested the young man's immediate release, saying he had no desire to press charges against him. The episode also generated a separate legal debate over the appropriate authority and procedures for releasing a person already in police custody.

Dathong said the controversy should become an opportunity for Liberia to look beyond the individual case and examine whether citizens have been adequately educated about conduct that could expose them to criminal liability online.

He particularly expressed concern about young Liberians who spend significant amounts of time on social media and other digital platforms but may have limited knowledge of the legal consequences attached to some online activities.

Dathong called for a nationwide civic-education campaign that would take information about the Cybercrime Law directly to schools, universities, communities, churches, mosques and businesses, as well as the social media platforms where many Liberians interact daily.

He said the law should be explained in simple language so citizens understand both their responsibilities and their rights.

The veteran educator also praised Koung for requesting the release of the young Liberian whose case helped reignite the discussion.

"I believe the Vice President demonstrated leadership, compassion and an understanding of the bigger picture," Dathong said.

He argued that Koung's intervention created an opportunity for a national discussion extending beyond one person or criminal case to the broader question of how new laws should be introduced and enforced in a country where many citizens may not fully understand them.

According to Dathong, Koung's action should prompt policymakers to ask whether enough is being done to educate Liberians before expecting full compliance with the law.

He said that responsibility becomes particularly important when dealing with young people.

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"Let's use this moment to educate," Dathong said. "We should not interpret this as saying that cybercrime laws should not be enforced. They must be enforced. Cybercrime can cause serious harm to individuals, businesses, government and the country."

But he insisted that enforcement and education must move together.

Dathong said Liberia should use the current controversy to launch a broader campaign around cybercrime, digital responsibility and citizens' obligations under the law rather than waiting until violations result in widespread arrests.

He warned against allowing thousands of young Liberians to encounter the legislation primarily through police investigations and prosecutions.

"Let us protect our country, enforce our laws, and educate our people," Dathong said.

"And I commend Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung for giving us an opportunity to have this important national conversation," he added. "Before we punish people for breaking a law they may not understand, let us make sure we have done our part to teach them what the law says."