Liberia: Stronger Dollar, Same Prices? Twayen Pushes Tax, Import Fee Cuts to Ease Cost of Living

Nimba County Sen. Nya D. Twayen Jr. is pushing for lower commodity prices, reduced personal income taxes and cuts in import-related charges, arguing that the recent appreciation of the Liberian dollar must translate into tangible relief for consumers.

Twayen welcomed what he described as the "recent strong appreciation" of the Liberian dollar against the U.S. dollar, crediting the Central Bank of Liberia and fiscal authorities for the development. But he cautioned that exchange-rate gains would mean little if market prices remain unchanged.

"The recent strong appreciation of the Liberian dollar against the United States dollar is welcome. It is a positive sign for our economy, and I commend the Central Bank of Liberia and the fiscal authorities for their role in it," Twayen said.

"However, a stronger Liberian dollar means little to ordinary citizens if prices in the market stay the same," he added.

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The Nimba County senator said consumers should feel the impact of a stronger Liberian dollar through lower prices for basic commodities and improved purchasing power.

"When the exchange rate falls, the prices of commodities and other basic goods should fall with it," Twayen said. "As policymakers, we must ensure that these gains reach our market halls, our kitchens, and the pockets of every Liberian, and that the purchasing power of the Liberian dollar improves in real terms."

Twayen said he plans to engage members of both houses of the Legislature when lawmakers return to session next month to consider measures to translate exchange-rate gains into lower living costs.

"Upon our return to session next month, I will lobby my colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives to propose the following for consideration by the Executive," he said.

Among his proposals is a reduction in personal income taxes, which he said would let workers keep more of their earnings.

"A reduction in personal income taxes, so working Liberians keep more of what they earn," Twayen proposed.

He also wants the government to consider reducing import charges and fees on essential commodities, arguing that those costs are ultimately passed on to consumers.

"A reduction in import charges and fees on essential commodities, which are passed directly to consumers," he said.

Twayen further called for the removal of delays, duplicate fees and other bottlenecks at Liberia's ports and borders that he said contribute to higher commodity prices.

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"The removal of bottlenecks at our ports and borders, including delays, duplicative fees, and inefficiencies that drive up the cost of goods," Twayen said.

He argued that the real test of the Liberian dollar's appreciation should be whether it reduces the cost of living and improves the purchasing power of ordinary Liberians.

"Exchange-rate gains must translate into lower prices and a better life for our people," he said.

Twayen said achieving that objective would require cooperation among the Legislature, the Executive Branch, the Central Bank, and the private sector.

"I remain committed to working with my colleagues in the Legislature, the Executive, the Central Bank, and the business community to make that happen," Twayen said.