Liberia: Offline Health Records System Goes Live in Liberian, Ghanaian Clinics

Doctors, nurses and registration staff at seven clinics and health centers in Liberia and Ghana are now keeping digital patient records on a system built to keep working when the internet and power fail. The same system feeds disease surveillance data to public health authorities.

OneHealthEHR Inc., which runs its operations from Sinkor, announced Wednesday that its electronic health record and disease surveillance platform is live in daily patient care. The pilot started Sept. 1 with four clinics and grew to seven facilities in just over three weeks. More clinics are on a waiting list, and the company aims to reach 30 to 40 clinics and hospitals by the end of December.

"This is a defining moment for OneHealthEHR and for the clinicians we serve," said Richmond Appleton, president and chief executive of OneHealthEHR. "We set out to build a health record system that works where many systems fail: in clinics with unreliable power and connectivity, serving communities that deserve the same quality of care as anywhere in the world."

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The platform works offline, so clinicians can keep recording care when connectivity drops, and it syncs the data securely once a connection returns. It is built on international health data standards that allow it to exchange information with other systems. That gives clinicians patient records at the point of care and gives public health authorities timely data for disease surveillance and outbreak response. The company said it designed the system with local clinical staff to fit the way care is delivered in these facilities.

The move to live patient care marks the platform's shift from development to full pilot implementation, the company said. The system is hosted on Amazon Web Services.

"Seeing doctors, nurses, and registration staff use OneHealthEHR every day to care for real patients is the proof we have been working toward," Appleton said. "The demand we are seeing from clinics waiting to join tells us the need is real, and we are ready to scale."

The company named the National Public Health Institute of Liberia as its public health partner. It also works with a consortium of European and African partners on public health and disease surveillance. Germany's Actimage GmbH coordinates the consortium, whose other members are OneHealthEHR Africa Inc. of Liberia, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, Spain's Eticas Research and Consulting, Vall d'Hebron Research Institute and Byron Labs, Switzerland's MERIC and Greece's Dialectos.ai.

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"No single organization can transform health systems alone," Appleton said. "Together, we are laying the digital foundation for stronger, more resilient health systems in West Africa."

Christopher Kunney, chair of the company's board, said the milestone shows what the company can deliver. "Moving from development to live patient care in two countries shows what this company can deliver," he said. "The Board is committed to supporting the team as it scales to meet growing demand across the region."

OneHealthEHR operates alongside a nonprofit, the OneHealth Africa Foundation. The company says its mission is to build lasting digital health infrastructure for Africa and the African diaspora.