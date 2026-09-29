South Africa: Limpopo Child Rape Suspect Still At Large As Family Struggles to Access Care

Police say known rape suspect still at large.

Family cannot afford trips for follow-up healthcare.

Social worker sent to child's home after Health-e News enquiry.

A Limpopo mother says her seven-year-old daughter, who has a developmental disability, was raped by a person known to the community, yet the family is still waiting for an arrest.

The incident happened on 21 August at Makaepea village in the Senwabarwana area in Limpopo. The child was taken to Helen Franz Hospital immediately afterwards, but her mother says she's struggled to access subsequent medical or psychological support since she could not afford the transport needed to return to the hospital.

The mother also says the alleged perpetrator has not been arrested and the child encountered him after the traumatic incident.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The incident happened when I accompanied my 18-year-old daughter to apply for a smart ID card. I received a call from my son who informed me that a man who is known to us had accosted my daughter while she was on her way to the shop, dragged her to the nearby bushes and raped her. Other community members had already rushed to the scene and the perpetrator ran away. My daughter was immediately taken to hospital."

The mother says hospital staff examined her daughter, ran tests and gave her post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). The mother was asked to return to the hospital later that month but does not have the R250 return trip transport money for her and her daughter.

"Since then, my daughter has never received any medical checkup by a medical doctor or psychosocial support from social workers. There are no doctors and social workers at the nearby Maleboho clinic."

"Since the rape incident, my child's wellbeing has deteriorated. She cries at night and could spend the rest of the day without talking to anyone. One day she saw the perpetrator and cried for several hours - day and night."

'We live in fear'

The mother says the case was reported to police and the suspect's identity is known to them, but he remains at large.

"We have given the police the identity of the man since my son and other community members saw him fleeing the scene of the crime. I personally opened the rape case but what shocks me is that this man is still not arrested. We live in fear while this man is enjoying his freedom like nothing horrible has happened," says the mother.

"We live in fear while this man is enjoying his freedom"

Professor Angie Maphula, a clinical psychologist from the University of Venda, says rape victims often experience long-term psychological effects including nightmares and flashbacks.

"The child is likely to struggle to concentrate and have withdrawal symptoms. This is part of post-traumatic stress disorder and could take a long time if the victim does not get any psychosocial support."

Limpopo Health and Social Development departments respond

Neil Shikwambana, the spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Health, says immediate treatment involves testing and providing PEP.

"Post-rape treatment involves not only medication but trauma counselling done by a psychologist and is not a once-off therapy. The follow-up care is dependent on the injuries sustained and is discussed between the victim and the clinical team, a psychologist or a social worker.

"These services are only offered at a therapeutic environment like a hospital, which is unfortunate as local clinics don't offer them," says Shikwambana.

The department says it can't provide transport for the child's follow-up care because its ambulances are primarily used for critical emergencies and inter-facility transfers. The family therefore would have to arrange and pay for transport to the hospital.

The spokesperson for the provincial Department of Social Development, Vongani Chauke, advised the matter will be investigated to ensure that the victim receives the necessary help. Following enquiries from Health-e News, the department sent a social worker to the child's home to provide psychosocial support to her and affected family members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Suspect still at large

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, confirmed that a case of rape was opened at Maleboho police station.

"A 14-year-old boy alleges that he found a known suspect who resides in the same village busy raping his seven year-old sister in the nearby bushes," Ledwaba says.

According to Ledwaba the suspect fled when he was approached and has not been arrested.

"Efforts have been intensified to trace him."

Support and emergency helplines