South Africa: Joburg's Silent Siege - Kensington Residents Move Out As Home Hijackers Move in

Abandoned and hijacked homes in Johannesburg's Kensington are driving residents out as illegal extensions, overcrowding and utility theft pile up costs and erode property values.

In Milner Crescent, a main road in the hilly Johannesburg suburb of Kensington, there stands a dilapidated ruin. The roof is missing, all the pipes and floorboards have long been stripped, and tall weeds have taken over what was once the garden.

Owned by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, it is said to have housed members of the SA Police Service (SAPS). Over the years, it has had rotating security guards. Residents claim that a human skeleton was found buried under the floorboards. Yet, despite numerous complaints, the building still stands.

"We've been approached by many buyers to buy that property... It's completely dilapidated and in ruins and a bit of an eyesore because it's on the main road," said Isabella Pingle, an estate agent in the area and a member of the Kensington Heritage Trust.

The building is one of a growing number of abandoned and hijacked buildings in the area that have led to an exodus of longtime residents. In some cases, the buildings have been abandoned by owners or tied up in estates and are taken over by hijackers who move in tenants and charge rent.

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