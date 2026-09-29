Nigeria: Atiku Kicks As Nigeria Plans Fresh $1.5bn World Bank Loan

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is seeking a fresh $1.5 billion in financing from the World Bank through three proposed loans targeting climate resilience, early childhood development and social protection.

This is just as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar demanded accountability before securing the fresh loan.

Documents from the World Bank showed that the three components, each valued at $500 million, are at different stages of preparation, with the earliest scheduled for consideration by the Bank's board in October 2026.

The proposed financing comprises an additional $500 million for the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, a $500 million Nigeria Early Childhood Development programme and another $500 million for the Household Prosperity and Empowerment - Social Protection Project (HOPE-SP).

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One of the three proposed financings is the additional $500 million financing for ACReSAL, which is scheduled for consideration by the World Bank's board on October 29, 2026.

ACReSAL is an existing $700 million project approved by the World Bank in December 2021. The proposed additional financing would raise the Bank's total financing for the programme to $1.2 billion.

According to the project appraisal document, the Federal Government requested the additional financing "to scale up demonstrated project results and strengthen the institutional, operational and financing arrangements needed to sustain integrated landscape management."

The proposed $500 million would be allocated across three broad areas: $310 million for dryland management, $165 million for community climate resilience and $25 million for institutional strengthening and project management.

The programme operates across 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, with interventions focused on land degradation, water insecurity, climate vulnerability and declining agricultural productivity.

The next is the proposed $500 million IDA credit for Nigeria's Early Childhood Development programme.

The programme is designed to expand access to an integrated package of services for children aged zero to five and their caregivers across Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT.

The proposed interventions cover health, nutrition, early learning, childcare and other services intended to support children during their formative years.

The World Bank's project documents indicate that the entire $500 million operation is expected to be financed through an IDA credit, with no financing gap.

The Bank said about 40 percent of Nigerian children Under-five are stunted, while fewer than half are developmentally on track.

It also said only 36 percent of children aged between 36 and 59 months attend organised early learning.

The facility is currently scheduled for consideration by the World Bank's board on March 15, 2027.

The third proposed fund is the $500 million for Household Prosperity and Empowerment - Social Protection Project, known as HOPE-SP.

The proposed project is aimed at establishing a more sustainable social assistance system for poor and vulnerable households.

The $500 million IDA credit would support targeted conditional and unconditional cash transfers, strengthen social protection institutions and gradually shift financing from external sources towards federal and state government budgets.

The World Bank estimates that 62.5 per cent of Nigerians could be living in poverty in 2026, compared with 40 per cent in 2019 and 56 per cent in 2023.

HOPE-SP is currently scheduled for board consideration on March 16, 2027.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Tinubu's administration to account for Nigeria's existing debt before proceeding with proposed $1.5bn World Bank financing.

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In a statement issued on Monday by his Director of Strategic Communications, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the government should first disclose how previously borrowed funds had been spent and the benefits delivered to Nigerians.

He also questioned why public debt continued to rise despite increased government revenue and savings reportedly generated following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

"If more money is coming in, why does the debt keep climbing? If Nigerians have sacrificed so much, where are the results?" he asked.

Atiku acknowledged the development needs targeted by the programmes but demanded measurable outcomes and greater transparency.

He called on the government to publish details of projects, beneficiaries, borrowing terms, targets and implementation timelines.

"Account for the debt already on Nigeria's books before borrowing another dollar," Atiku said.