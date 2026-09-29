Kenya: University of Eldoret Condemns Lecturer's Remarks Over Ruto Re-Election, Initiates Disciplinary Action

Nairobi — The University of Eldoret (UoE) has condemned remarks attributed to one of its part-time lecturers during a class session, two days after a video showing the lecturer making political statements about President William Ruto's 2027 re-election bid went viral on social media.

The university said it had taken note of the remarks allegedly made by the lecturer during a teaching session for SHUM 211: State and Society at ED5 on September 24.

In a statement issued through its Corporate Affairs and Marketing Department, the institution described the utterances as "unfortunate and unacceptable" and said they did not represent the university's official position.

"The University wishes to state unequivocally that the utterances attributed to the said lecturer do not represent, reflect, or in any way constitute the position, policy, or official views of the University of Eldoret," the institution said.

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The video circulating online shows the lecturer responding to students discussing President Ruto's prospects of serving only one term.

The lecturer is heard telling students who referred to Ruto as a possible one-term president that people from regions that do not support his re-election should seek admission to universities in their respective regions if he loses the 2027 election.

The lecturer also appears to defend the President's performance while referring to previous presidents who served more than one term.

The video has generated reactions on social media, with some users questioning the appropriateness of political remarks being made during a university lecture.

The University of Eldoret said it has commenced immediate disciplinary action against the lecturer in accordance with its policies, regulations and due process.

The institution said all members of its staff, including part-time lecturers, are required to uphold university policies, applicable laws, professional standards and obligations arising from their engagement with the university.

"Necessary measures will be taken where the conduct of any member of staff is found to be inconsistent with the standards expected by the University," it said.

The university did not identify the lecturer or disclose the specific disciplinary measures being considered.

It also did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the recording or publication of the video.

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The university management said it maintains high standards of professionalism, academic integrity, respect, inclusivity and responsible conduct across its community.

It emphasised that individual remarks attributed to members of staff should not be interpreted as representing the institution's official position, policy or views.

The university said it serves students from diverse backgrounds in Kenya and other parts of the world and remains committed to protecting their dignity, rights, safety and welfare.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, institutional accountability and academic professionalism.

The institution also reiterated its commitment to equality and non-discrimination, saying these principles remain central to its operations.

The statement was signed by the Corporate Affairs and Marketing Department and issued for immediate release.

The university's disciplinary process is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the lecturer's conduct and determine whether any institutional policies or professional obligations were breached.