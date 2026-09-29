Kenya: President Ruto Continues Coast Tour, to Issue 27,000 Title Deeds in Kilifi

Nairobi — President William Ruto continues his tour of the Coastal region on Tuesday, with a packed programme of title deed issuance, infrastructure inspections and electricity connectivity projects in Kilifi and Kwale counties.

The President is expected to issue 27,000 title deeds to residents of Kilifi Town in Kilifi North Constituency as he continues his Coast tour.

Ruto will then proceed to Kwale County, where he is scheduled to inspect construction works at the Mwache Dam in Kasemeni, Kinango Constituency.

He will also inspect the ongoing construction of the Kwale Campus of the Kenya Coast National Polytechnic and Maritime Logistics Training Centre at Kombani in Matuga Constituency.

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In Msambweni Constituency, the President will flag off the Chungani Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project at Funzi before inspecting construction works on the Milalani-Munje-Funzi Road.

He will conclude the day's programme with a public rally at Bomani Centre in Msambweni.

The Coast tour comes ahead of Wednesday's planned groundbreaking of the East Africa Refinery in Lamu, which Ruto says will unlock significant investment and employment opportunities in the region.

Speaking in Lungalunga, Kwale County, during a previous title-deed issuance exercise, Ruto said the refinery is expected to attract about Sh2 trillion in investment, create approximately 60,000 jobs and supply petroleum products to eight countries in the region.

The President said the project would also help Kenya earn foreign exchange and reduce expenditure on imported refined petroleum products.

Ruto has linked the refinery to his administration's efforts to transform the Coast region and address what he described as decades of marginalisation.

"On Wednesday this week, we will do the historic groundbreaking in Lamu and this will serve as a testament that the coastal region will not be left behind and the marginalisation that has happened for decades will not continue," he said.

The planned refinery project comes amid a land dispute in Chandavai, Lamu County, where at least 133 residents have moved to court seeking to stop construction works on land they claim their families have occupied and used for generations.

The residents have sued several government agencies, including the Office of the President, the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning, the National Land Commission and LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority, alongside the Lamu County Government.

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Dangote Industries and two companies identified as contractors have also been named as defendants.

The residents claim that construction and excavation activities could destroy homes, crops, trees, graves and other community structures on the disputed land.

The High Court has declined to block the planned refinery deal, allowing the Wednesday groundbreaking to proceed while the parties retain their legal rights in the ongoing case.