Zimbabwe: One Dead in National Sports Stadium Stampede, Police Launch Investigation

28 September 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched an investigation into a fatal incident at the National Sports Stadium in Harare during the Zimbabwe-Democratic Republic of Congo soccer match on Monday evening.

Police said one person died during a stampede at Gate 2 of the stadium at about 6:30pm, at the beginning of the match.

According to a statement issued by police on Monday, the incident involved a police public order vehicle and a pedestrian.

"Swift and comprehensive investigations are currently under way," police said, adding that officers were working to establish exactly what transpired.

The Commissioner-General of Police expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that the investigation would be conducted objectively.

The police said a detailed statement will be issued in due course as investigations continue.

The incident occurred as thousands of football fans gathered at the National Sports Stadium for the highly anticipated encounter between Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the deceased or provide further details on whether other people were injured in the incident.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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