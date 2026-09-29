South Africa: Activists Demand Police Action After 12th Woman Killed

"I lock myself in the house by 7pm every day," says woman from Soweto

Members of shack dweller movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, Cry of the Xcluded and the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) marched to the Kempton Park police station on Monday following the murder of a 12th woman in Ekurhuleni. They were demanding urgent action to deal with femicide.

The group gave police a memorandum and demanded a public report of the status of investigations into the murders of a number of women since July.

They also want a well-funded and well-equipped women-led gender-based violence (GBV) task team and a 24-hour victim support room at Kempton Park police station.

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SERI director Nomzamo Zondo said the lack of policing in townships and informal settlements as well as the conditions people live in contributed to the high prevalence of violence.

Zondo said they will hold to account government officials who have made promises of better lighting, services and policing in the wake of the murders.

Soweto resident Cibi Sonkosi said she joined the march because she fears for her life.

"I came to ask the police to intervene before these killings come to Soweto. I now lock myself in the house by 7pm every day and don't answer to any knocks because I can't trust anyone anymore," she said.

Tembisa resident Simon Mngwarwane-Dube said visible policing was limited despite previous promises of intensified action.

"If you have an incident at night, the police can even come tomorrow," he said.

He said that in Tembisa gun violence is so rife that gunshots are informally referred to as the national anthem, adding, "you pray if you make it alive each day".

Two weeks ago, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said there would be an increase in surveillance, and related issues, such as grass cutting and streetlights, would be addressed.

We sent questions to his office but did not get a response.

In a statement, SAPS said its head office "has augmented the capacity of the Kempton Park police station through the deployment of additional members".

"Members of the public are encouraged to report criminal activities and suspicious conduct anonymously to Crime Stop on 08600 10111."