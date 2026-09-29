Nigeria: Inside Govt's Fresh $1.5bn World Bank Loan

The Federal Government is seeking $1.5bn in fresh financing from the World Bank to expand social protection, improve early childhood development and scale up climate-resilient interventions, even as Nigeria's total public debt climbs to N166.79tn.

Documents from the World Bank seen by Daily Trust show that the proposed financing comprises three separate $500m International Development Association credits, rather than a single $1.5bn loan. The facilities are targeted at household welfare, human capital development and climate resilience.

The proposed borrowing comes as Nigeria's public debt rose by N79.41tn within three years, from N87.38tn in June 2023 to N166.79tn at the end of June 2026. The increase represents 47.61 per cent in three years.

In dollar terms, the public debt stock rose by $21.27bn, from $111.34bn to $120.93bn within thew period.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Existing World Bank exposure

Nigeria's proposed new borrowing would also add to its existing obligations to the World Bank Group, which stood at $20.73bn at the end of June 2026.

The amount comprised $19.12bn owed to the International Development Association, the World Bank's concessional lending arm, and $1.61bn owed to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The World Bank Group exposure increased by $1.34bn, or 6.93 per cent, from $19.39bn in June 2025. Between March and June 2026 alone, it rose by $907.09m, or 4.58 per cent.

At $20.73bn, the World Bank Group accounted for about 38 per cent of Nigeria's $54.52bn external debt at the end of June 2026. IDA alone accounted for roughly 35 per cent of the country's external debt.

Multilateral creditors collectively accounted for $24.76bn, or 45.42 per cent, of Nigeria's external debt, while commercial creditors accounted for $23.16bn, or 42.47 per cent. Bilateral creditors accounted for $6.61bn, or 12.12 per cent.

The proposed facilities therefore come against a backdrop of a rising debt stock and substantial existing exposure to multilateral lenders.

$500m for climate resilience

The most immediate of the three proposed facilities is the $500m additional financing for the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes project, known as ACReSAL.

The World Bank has estimated October 29, 2026, as the date for consideration of the additional financing by its board. The facility would increase ACReSAL's size from the previously approved $700m to $1.2bn. The project is implemented by the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The World Bank said the Federal Government requested the additional $500m to scale up demonstrated results and strengthen the institutional, operational and financing arrangements required to sustain integrated landscape management.

ACReSAL operates across 19 northern states and the FCT, where it targets land degradation, water insecurity, climate vulnerability and declining agricultural productivity.

The additional financing would allocate $310m to dryland management, $165m to community climate resilience and $25m to institutional strengthening and project management.

The proposed interventions include watershed rehabilitation, erosion and flood management, irrigation and drainage, water harvesting and storage, reforestation, agroforestry, soil and water conservation, drought-tolerant crops and community infrastructure.

The World Bank said desertification and land degradation affect an estimated 43 per cent of Nigeria's land area. It also estimated that climate inaction could reduce the country's GDP by 2.6 per cent annually by 2030 and as much as 6.7 per cent by 2050.

$500m social protection programme

Another $500m facility is proposed for the Household Prosperity and Empowerment-Social Protection Project, known as HOPE-SP.

The project is designed to establish regular social assistance for poor and vulnerable households while gradually increasing the share of financing provided through federal and state budgets and strengthening delivery through state and local government systems.

The World Bank's project document puts the total operation cost at $500m, comprising $420m for the programme and $80m for investment project financing. The entire amount is expected to come from IDA.

The programme would support targeted unconditional and conditional cash transfers, nutrition and access to education and health services. It would also modernise the social registry, integrate the National Identification Number into the Nigerian Social Protection Information System and strengthen social protection units at federal, state and local government levels.

The proposed intervention comes against worsening poverty indicators.

The World Bank said the proportion of Nigerians living below the national poverty line increased from 40 per cent in 2019 to 56 per cent in 2023 and is expected to reach 62.5 per cent in 2026. It attributed the deterioration largely to the pandemic, inflation, disasters and conflict, while noting that fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange reforms increased living costs in the short term.

The lender also said Nigeria spent only 0.14 per cent of its GDP on social safety-net programmes in 2021, compared with a global average of 1.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent for lower-middle-income countries. It noted that Nigeria had no permanent social safety-net programme at the time.

The technical design review for HOPE-SP is expected on October 30, 2026, while its tentative World Bank approval date is March 16, 2027. The Federal Ministry of Finance is listed as the borrower and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction as the implementing agency.

$500m for early childhood development

The third $500m facility is proposed for the Nigeria Early Childhood Development programme, which is expected to cover all 36 states and the FCT.

The programme seeks to increase access to integrated quality services for children aged zero to five, covering health, nutrition, early learning, caregiving, water and sanitation, safety and protection.

The World Bank said 40 per cent of children under five in Nigeria are stunted, fewer than half are developmentally on track and only 36 per cent of children aged 36 to 59 months attend organised early learning. It also noted that deprivation is concentrated among poor rural households.

The $500m operation comprises a $400m programme-for-results component and $100m investment project financing component, with the entire financing expected from IDA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The programme would seek to improve governance, financing and accountability, strengthen frontline delivery systems and workforce capacity, improve child-level records and support services in areas with the highest burden of deprivation.

It would also establish stronger mechanisms for monitoring whether children and caregivers actually receive age-appropriate services, while supporting standards and regulation for private-sector participation.

The technical design review is expected on October 30, 2026, with World Bank approval tentatively scheduled for March 15, 2027. The Federal Ministry of Finance is listed as the borrower, while the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is the implementing agency.

Why the facilities are being structured separately

The three proposed credits target different areas of Nigeria's development challenges.

HOPE-SP is focused on strengthening social assistance and creating a more sustainable system for supporting poor and vulnerable households. The early childhood programme focuses on improving delivery and accountability for services to children aged zero to five. ACReSAL, meanwhile, is aimed at restoring degraded landscapes and strengthening climate resilience, particularly across northern Nigeria.

The World Bank documents also show that the financing instruments are not identical. HOPE-SP and the Early Childhood Development programme are structured as Programme-for-Results operations with investment project financing components, while ACReSAL is an Investment Project Financing operation receiving additional financing.