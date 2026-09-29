Ethiopia: President Taye Holds Talks With EU Officials On Regional Peace, Security, Economic Dev't

28 September 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie held talks with Ambassador Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the European Union, and Annette Weber, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, on a wide range of regional issues, with a focus on peace and security and economic development.

The discussions addressed key regional developments and opportunities for strengthening cooperation in support of peace, stability and sustainable economic development in the Horn of Africa.

The talks underscore the importance of continued Ethiopia-EU engagement on regional and economic priorities, as both sides seek to deepen cooperation on issues of mutual interest, the President posted on X.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.