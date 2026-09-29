Ethiopia: President Taye Holds Talks With EU Officials On Regional Peace, Security, Economic Dev't

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie held talks with Ambassador Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the European Union, and Annette Weber, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, on a wide range of regional issues, with a focus on peace and security and economic development.

The discussions addressed key regional developments and opportunities for strengthening cooperation in support of peace, stability and sustainable economic development in the Horn of Africa.

The talks underscore the importance of continued Ethiopia-EU engagement on regional and economic priorities, as both sides seek to deepen cooperation on issues of mutual interest, the President posted on X.