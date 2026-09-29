South Africa: From Backlash to Verdict - Why TPLF Faces Growing Diplomatic Scrutiny As Pretoria Framework Strains Tigray's Fragile Peace

Addis Abeba — In Ethiopia's Tigray region, people were buying food and withdrawing cash on Thursday, 24 September, 2026. Reuters reported, fearing the return of a war that had already emptied households, severed services, and displaced families. The immediate trigger for that anxiety was fighting, not diplomacy. But the statements coming from Washington, London, Paris, Brussels, and Addis Ababa reveal something about the conflict that battlefield accounts alone cannot: who is prepared to recognize particular claims of authority and under what terms.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) now faces an increasingly explicit diplomatic response to actions attributed to its forces. Yet "backlash" does not mean that outside powers have adopted a single account of who started the fighting, endorsed everything Ethiopia's federal government has done, or abandoned the peace process. The harder and more consequential shift is narrower: foreign governments are naming conduct that they say conflicts with the framework negotiated in Pretoria in 2022, while keeping that same framework available for renewed talks.

This distinction matters because Pretoria was never only an instruction to stop shooting. It allocated authority over armed forces, federal institutions, and airspace; it also provided for services, humanitarian access, transitional administration, and dialogue over contested territory. Those arrangements become harder to sustain when the participants disagree not merely about implementation but about which institutions have the right to act in the first place.

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In an August 26 joint statement, European missions, the EU, Canada, Norway, and Britain urged all parties to engage with African Union mediation and warned against renewed confrontation. By 23 and 24 September, the statements identified particular actions. The African Union named the seizure of Mekelle, Axum, and Shire airports and the detention of federal personnel by the TPLF. Britain condemned the attacks by the Tigray Defence Forces in Afar and southern Tigray, as well as the airport takeovers. France condemned the seizures and attacks it attributed to the TPLF in Afar and Amhara.

The important change is an end to diplomatic abstraction: governments are attaching named actions to named actors.

The important change is an end to diplomatic abstraction: governments are attaching named actions to named actors. That is not the same as a common diplomatic judgment on the war in its entirety. The European Union identified the airports as taken over by TPLF forces while also raising concerns about drone strikes conducted by the Ethiopian National Defence Force in the preceding weeks. The United Nations emphasized civilian protection, humanitarian access, and African Union-led talks. The positions overlap on the urgency of de-escalation; they do not assign all responsibility in identical terms.

Washington's signal also needs to be read with care. Ambassador Ervin J. Massinga described what he called the TPLF leadership's decision to launch a large-scale offensive as an "unwinnable fight" and warned of possible additional sanctions. A warning is not an enacted measure. On 18 September, five days before the offensive, the U.S. Treasury had announced the expiration of the emergency underlying an earlier Ethiopia-related sanctions program and the removal of designations under that authority. The September remarks indicate diplomatic pressure; they do not, by themselves, establish that a new sanctions package was imposed.

The articles explain why the latest dispute has acquired such institutional force. Article 7 of the Pretoria Agreement requires the TPLF to respect federal authority over federal facilities and to refrain from mobilization for renewed hostilities. Article 8 provides for federal security organs to control national airspace, aviation safety, and federal facilities in Tigray. The AU has said the airport seizures are inconsistent with those commitments. That is the AU's stated assessment--not a finding that resolves every contested claim about the surrounding military campaign.

Control of an airport can be military leverage, but an airport is also a civilian connection to the rest of the country. The AU reported disruption to civilian air services; Reuters described residents preparing for shortages. This is also where coercive control and treaty-recognized authority diverge: occupying a facility does not, by itself, settle who is entitled to administer it. Questions of federal jurisdiction, passenger movement, and possible humanitarian access converge on the same physical sites.

On 21 September, the TPLF and six other armed groups, including former adversaries, announced an alliance whose stated objective was to remove Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government. The coalition's members span different regions and carry unresolved disagreements of their own. The alliance potentially changes the political scope of the confrontation, from a dispute over Tigray's postwar arrangements to one framed by its participants in national terms. It does not, without evidence of operational command, prove that each member directed every action attributed to the others.

That distinction is indispensable when reading Article 7, which also addresses support for other armed groups and attempts to bring about an unconstitutional change of government. Those provisions may explain why the coalition attracted diplomatic scrutiny. But treaty text, political declarations, and verified responsibility for individual attacks are different categories of evidence. An account that merges the TPLF, Tigrayan forces, the regional administration, and the alliance into a single actor may be rhetorically convenient; it is not analytically precise.

The Ethiopian government is not outside Pretoria's obligations. The agreement requires the federal side to halt military operations targeting TPLF combatants, expedite essential services, and facilitate humanitarian assistance. It obliges both parties to protect civilians. The EU's concern over federal drone strikes belongs in the same assessment as the AU's concern over airports. Recognizing a specific obligation on one side does not release the other from its own; neither does an alleged breach prove every accusation made in response.

Even the sequence of the latest escalation remains disputed. A senior Ethiopian official described a major Tigrayan offensive; the TPLF-led regional administration said its forces had entered a "defensive war" against federal aggression. Independent reporting documented airport seizures and fighting across several areas, but the public record cited here does not independently establish which party initiated the new round of fighting. The airport seizures, governments' attributions, and the disputed initial trigger therefore belong to separate evidentiary questions.

The root of the issue stretches back well before this latest escalation. Pretoria stopped the 2020-22 war without fully resolving the distribution of security and political authority that war had violently contested. Its Article 10 envisaged political dialogue and constitutional approaches to disputed areas. Questions involving disarmament, displaced residents, territorial claims, and the region's political administration continued to strain the settlement. In May, Reuters reported that the TPLF had restored a prewar regional government while the interim administration established under the postwar arrangements disputed the move. This was an institutional conflict before it became the current military emergency.

The terms of the unfinished peace have become the terms of the latest international scrutiny."

The resulting tension is structural. A side that regards its security as unresolved can see continued military capacity as protection; the agreement treats the restoration of federal security authority and disarmament as part of the peace. A federal government can point to the text governing national institutions; regional actors can point to commitments on services, political dialogue, and the status of contested areas. These are not interchangeable claims, and the agreement does not give either party a unilateral right to suspend obligations when it believes the other has failed. They are nevertheless interdependent elements of a settlement whose implementation remains contested.

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There is an additional regional dimension, but it requires restraint in interpretation. The African Union called on neighboring states not to contribute to escalation. Reuters reported that Addis Ababa had accused the new alliance of receiving support from Eritrea, which denied the allegation. The formation of a cross-regional alliance and accusations involving a neighbor enlarge the number of actors whose decisions may affect the fighting; neither fact independently verifies a foreign command role or establishes the alliance's military cohesion.

The clearest conclusion from the September statements is therefore neither blanket international isolation of the TPLF nor diplomatic absolution for Addis Ababa. It is a more discriminating form of scrutiny. Western governments and African institutions have become specific about certain military actions while retaining AU mediation as their public channel for settling the dispute. Obasanjo's renewed engagement, requested by the AU, is as much a part of the diplomatic record as the condemnations.

For civilians stocking food and cash, the distinction between a threatened sanction, a treaty obligation, and an airport under armed control may seem remote. It is not. Each bears on whether flights resume, supplies move, and the parties retain a forum in which commitments can be tested against conduct. Pretoria's authority is now being measured less by how often diplomats invoke its name than by whether its provisions govern behavior when the parties' political calculations diverge. That is the significance of the backlash: not that diplomacy has reached a final verdict, but that the terms of the unfinished peace have become the terms of the latest international scrutiny. AS

Editor's Note: Mebratu Kelecha (PhD) is a scholar of African politics researching democracy, state-society relations, social movements, political economy, inequality, and Africa's development. His work has been published in leading academic journals across these fields. Dr. Kelecha can be contacted at m.d.kelecha@gmail.com

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