Ethiopia: Tigray IDPs Face Critical Malnutrition, Severe Medicine Shortages Amid Humanitarian Gaps

Addis Abeba — Internally displaced people (IDPs) across Ethiopia's Tigray region are facing severe shortages of food, shelter, healthcare, clean water, electricity and multipurpose cash assistance, while disruptions to medicine supplies and nutrition services are increasing risks for vulnerable populations, particularly children and pregnant and lactating women.

A rapid joint multisectoral mid-season assessment conducted from August 17 to 31 by the Tigray Disaster Risk Management Commission in collaboration with the Ethiopia Disaster Risk Management Commission, and reviewed by Addis Standard, highlights significant humanitarian gaps affecting displaced communities across the region.

The assessment reports that 903,259 internally displaced people, representing 207,552 households, are living in camps and host communities across assessed and non-assessed woredas. Many have remained displaced for years and continue to face limited access to essential assistance and basic services.

The assessment also reports that 1,799,622 spontaneous returnees are facing severe humanitarian gaps.

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When we go to the hospital, doctors prescribe medicine, but the drugs are not available. They tell us to buy them outside. The prices are very expensive, and IDPs like me cannot afford them

Displaced families struggle with food and medicine shortages

Ze Mechael Gebrehiwot, a father of six from Kafta Humera, has been living in an IDP camp in Abyi Addi since fleeing his home and property with his family in 2022. A former farmer who owned agricultural land and machinery, he said he abandoned his livelihood to protect his family during the war.

According to Ze Mechael, displaced families in the camp continue to face shortages of food and medicines, with humanitarian assistance sometimes interrupted for extended periods.

"There are a lot of problems in the IDP camp, including food, drugs, water, and malnutrition. Sometimes we go months without humanitarian assistance," he told Addis Standard adding that access to medicines is one of the most serious challenges facing displaced households. He said patients are often prescribed medication at hospitals but are instructed to purchase the drugs from private pharmacies when they are unavailable at health facilities.

"When we go to the hospital, doctors prescribe medicine, but the drugs are not available. They tell us to buy them outside. The prices are very expensive, and IDPs like me cannot afford them," he said.

"Yesterday, I took my daughter to the Abyi Addi hospital because she was sick. I could not get the medicine there, so I bought it from a private pharmacy for 3,000 birrs by loan from friends. It is very difficult," he said.

Ze Mechael also said medical professionals who previously visited the IDP camp had stopped providing services, claiming that they had not returned for approximately four months. He added that the absence of regular medical care had left children and older people particularly vulnerable to illness.

He said some residents had turned to traditional and religious healing practices, including holy water, because they could not afford medical treatment or medicines.

Another source familiar with the matter, Assefa Gebrehiwot, an internally displaced person from Kafta Humera currently settled in Shiraro IDP camp, said humanitarian assistance remains inconsistent, with displaced people receiving aid in some months while experiencing interruptions in others.

"Sometimes we receive humanitarian assistance, and sometimes we do not," Aseffa told Addis Standard.

He also expressed concern about threats facing internally displaced people, particularly following a drone strike on a humanitarian aid convoy.

Assefa recalled the incident, which occurred while humanitarian aid was being transported to Shiraro to support internally displaced people. He said the incident had heightened concerns about the safety of aid deliveries and the communities they serve.

Most recently, Addis Standard reported that a humanitarian aid truck carrying more than 41 metric tons of food assistance was struck by a drone in northwestern Tigray on 20 September, injuring a 13-year-old girl and destroying the relief consignment, according to local officials and humanitarian institutions.

The truck carrying humanitarian assistance to internally displaced people (IDPs) in Sheraro was also affected. Assefa added that the incident had heightened concerns among IDPs that the delivery of humanitarian assistance could be disrupted.

Regarding healthcare services, Aseffa said hospital services had improved compared with previous periods. However, he noted that shortages of essential medicines remained a significant challenge, particularly for people living with chronic illnesses.

He explained that some medications were difficult to obtain, leaving patients struggling to access the treatment they need.

Humanitarian assistance fails to cover essential needs

The joint assessment indicates that displaced communities have received some regular monthly humanitarian assistance, but the support has not consistently covered essential needs, including food, non-food items, shelter, healthcare, clean water and multipurpose cash.

The assessment also identifies significant gaps affecting IDPs living outside formal camps and within host communities. According to the findings, these populations are largely excluded from routine humanitarian distributions, increasing their exposure to hunger and food insecurity.

During focus group discussions, IDPs raised concerns over malnutrition, inadequate access to clean water, medicine shortages and treatment costs, limited electricity for cooking and inadequate shelter.

Shire, Mekelle, Axum, Adwa and Abyi Adi were identified among the areas hosting large numbers of internally displaced people.

The assessment reports concerning nutritional conditions among children aged six to 59 months. The regional proxy Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate stands at 17.9%, exceeding the World Health Organization's 15% critical emergency threshold.

Across the assessed woredas, 8,237 children under five were identified with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), while 75,852 children were identified with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM).

Proxy GAM rates varied across woredas, ranging from 9.0% in Degua Temben to 29.1% in Tanquamlash. Seventeen woredas reportedly recorded proxy GAM rates above 20%.

The findings highlight the nutritional risks facing young children, who are particularly vulnerable to inadequate food intake, illness and limited access to healthcare.

Pregnant and lactating women face high malnutrition rates

Pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) are also experiencing severe nutritional challenges, according to the assessment.

The regional average acute malnutrition rate among screened PLWs stands at 58.39%, with rates reaching 88.8% in Abergele Yechila and exceeding 70% in several woredas, including Tanquamlash, Adwa, Atsbi and Embasneyti.

The findings underscore the nutritional challenges facing women during pregnancy and lactation, when adequate food and healthcare are particularly important for maternal and child health.

The assessment identifies significant limitations in the availability of treatment services for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Only 52.4% of primary hospitals and health centers - 97 out of 185 facilities - provide Stabilization Centre (SC) services for the inpatient management of severe acute malnutrition.

Although Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) services are reportedly available in 94.3% of health posts, some facilities remain non-functional because of infrastructure damage.

The assessment also reports major disruptions to supplies of Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) and CSB++, which are used to manage moderate acute malnutrition through the Targeted Supplementary Feeding Program (TSFP). In many woredas, supply pipelines are either absent or severely interrupted, affecting the continuation of MAM treatment.

Health facilities have further reported critical shortages of essential nutrition commodities, including F-75, F-100, ReSoMal, vitamin A and deworming medication.

These shortages raise concerns about the continuity of treatment for children suffering from acute malnutrition and the capacity of health facilities to respond to the nutritional needs of displaced populations.

Ze Mechael said some mothers have lost their children to acute malnutrition.

"I have witnessed babies dying within a very short period. Others are also exposed to related illnesses. It is very sad to see children living under such circumstances," he said.

Addis Standard was unable to reach the mother by phone after she reportedly lost her baby, as internet connectivity was disrupted in northern Ethiopia on Friday amid intensified fighting between federal forces and Tigrayan forces. Online monitoring organization NetBlocks reported a regional internet disruption.

Mengish Wedesilase, Nutrition Task Coordinator at the Tigray Health Bureau, provided an overview of the current malnutrition situation across the region.

He said Tigray is experiencing a high prevalence of acute malnutrition, with cases of both severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) reported across the region.

According to Mengish, the rising prevalence of acute malnutrition is primarily linked to drought, particularly in areas bordering the Afar region and other drought-affected parts of Tigray, including Raya Azebo, Raya Chercher, Enderta, Adi Gela and Irob.

In Ahferom Woreda, the Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate stands at 34%, which Mengish described as a serious situation requiring urgent attention.

He said the Tigray Health Bureau, in collaboration with humanitarian partners, has conducted nutrition campaigns in several woredas across the region. Nutrition screening has also been carried out at four major IDP sites - Shire, Abi Adi, Endabaguna and Axum - to identify children and other individuals affected by malnutrition.

However, Mengish said shortages of general supplementary nutrition supplies have constrained the humanitarian response, contributing to the growing number of malnutrition cases in affected communities.

Six-month medicine supply disruption leaves Tigray health facilities facing 69% gap

Desalegn Gebrehawria, Pharmacy Test Coordinator at the Tigray Health Bureau, told Addis Standard that hospitals and health centers across Tigray are facing significant shortages of medicines.

According to Desalegn, the region has been receiving medicines from the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Service (EPSS), but supplies have currently been disrupted due to a lack of budget at both the federal and regional levels.

EPSS operates two branches in Tigray, located in Mekelle and Shire, and supplies medicines through various programs, including the Revolving Drug Fund (RDF). However, Desalegn said recent changes in the organization's payment requirements have further affected medicine supplies.

According to a letter issued by EPSS, RDF medicine supplies now require cash payment or credit for only two days. He said delays in payment have contributed to disruptions in the supply of medicines to health facilities.

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Addis Standard reviewed a letter issued by EPSS to its Mekelle and Shire branches in Tigray on September 10, 2026. The letter states that, under the organization's new regulations, branches unable to make cash payments or settle credit payments within the limited timeframe will not receive medicine supplies.

"Medicine supply coverage currently stands at only 31%, representing a 69% supply gap across health facilities in the region," Desalegn said. "Hospitals and health centers are facing significant shortages."

He added that disease-specific medicines, including those used to treat malaria and tuberculosis (TB), are currently unavailable in hospitals and health centers, leaving vulnerable patients in serious distress.

"There is a significant shortage of antibiotics and antimalarial medicines in public hospitals and health centers," said Desalegn.

Desalegn said medicines supplied through these programs had not been delivered for six months. He also reported that some medicines received from the federal government were close to their expiration dates, raising concerns that they could become unusable and ultimately require disposal.

Prolonged displacement and humanitarian gaps

The assessment documents the challenges faced by displaced populations who have remained away from their homes for extended periods. Inadequate assistance packages, limited access to healthcare, food shortages and disruptions to essential services continue to affect their living conditions.

The assessment identifies 37,137 displaced school-aged children among vulnerable groups, alongside female-headed households and individuals living with chronic illnesses or disabilities. In addition, 84 schools are reportedly occupied by IDPs, further demonstrating the impact of displacement on essential public services.

The combination of prolonged displacement, inadequate food assistance and interruptions to medical and nutrition services raises concerns about the sustainability of the humanitarian response and the measures required to address the needs of vulnerable communities across Tigray.

In July this year, a new site profiling assessment by the Shelter, Land and Site Coordination (SLSC) Cluster has found that displacement in the region remains highly dynamic, with several IDP sites recording population increases driven by new arrivals and secondary displacement, even as others have seen declining populations following returns and relocations. The assessment also warns of widespread humanitarian shortfalls, particularly in food, shelter, protection, health and water services.

As malnutrition indicators remain elevated and nutrition treatment services face supply and infrastructure constraints, the availability of timely assistance and essential medical supplies remains a critical concern for displaced families and humanitarian actors in the region.