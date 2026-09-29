Ethiopia: As Fighting Intensifies, Humanitarian Source Estimates At Least 150,000 Displaced in Afar, Tigray TV Hit By Drone

Addis Abeba — At least 150,000 people have been displaced in Ethiopia's Afar region amid intensifying fighting between Tigrayan forces and federal troops, a humanitarian source cited by AFP estimated, while a drone strike hit the headquarters of Tigrai TV in Mekelle on Sunday. The source cautioned that precise displacement figures were not available.

AFP reported that the town of Erebti, near the Tigray border, fell to Tigrayan forces on Sunday after heavy artillery fire. The humanitarian source said the forces were advancing toward Afdeera, about 100 kilometres east of Erebti.

The renewed fighting, which began Wednesday, has raised fears of a return to the 2020-2022 war between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which caused widespread displacement and loss of life.

In Mekelle, the headquarters of Tigrai TV was damaged in a drone strike on Sunday. A journalist at the station told AFP that staff fled after hearing a loud explosion. Images seen by AFP showed a damaged and blackened facade, with several windows blown out.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Another journalist told the agency that the station, which has about 400 employees, was off-air following the attack. No casualties had been reported at the time of the report.

The federal government announced on 21 September that Tigrai TV had been suspended indefinitely and barred other media outlets from broadcasting its reports.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Field Marshal Birhanu Jula accused Eritrea and Sudan of backing armed groups fighting federal forces. Speaking on the army's YouTube channel, he also alleged that the TPLF and Eritrea were receiving support from Sudan, Egypt and other external actors.

The TPLF has described its renewed military actions as a "defensive war" against the federal government. Its forces have also moved into neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions and seized several airports in Tigray.

Tigray have been severely disrupted since Friday, making independent reporting on the fighting difficult. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed concern over reports of drone use and harm to civilians.

The latest escalation comes nearly four years after the outbreak of the Tigray war and follows the November 2022 Pretoria agreement that ended major hostilities. The agreement brought an uneasy cessation of fighting, but several political and security issues remained unresolved.

The displacement comes amid growing concerns over the widening humanitarian and civilian impact of the renewed fighting. Addis Standard reported on 26 September that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk had expressed alarm over the escalation between Ethiopian government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and its allies, urging all parties to immediately de-escalate and prevent a return to full-scale war.

According to the UN human rights office, airstrikes by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), including reported drone strikes, hit five schools in Tigray on 22 September, causing deaths and injuries. A mortar strike in Kobo town, Amhara region, reportedly attributed to the ENDF, also resulted in civilian deaths on 23 September.

"I am deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in hostilities between Ethiopian Government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front and its allies, and the harmful impacts it is already having on civilians," Türk said, calling on all parties to take measures to ensure the effective protection of civilians and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

The UN also reported disruptions to internet and telecommunications services in Mekelle and parts of Amhara, while roads were reportedly blocked in parts of Afar, further complicating access to affected populations and independent reporting on the conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The UN rights chief also condemned what he described as an ongoing campaign of forced mass recruitment of civilians, including children, by the TPLF across Tigray. According to the UN, the campaign has been accompanied by reports of killings, torture, arbitrary detention, forced displacement and other reprisals against people resisting recruitment and their family members.

The UN said those reportedly targeted for forced recruitment include former combatants who were demobilized in late 2025. It also said there have been disturbing reports of arbitrary conscription by government forces.

Türk urged states with influence over the parties to take concerted measures to help bring about a cessation of hostilities.

He also reiterated the readiness of his office to support coordinated UN peace efforts in Ethiopia in close cooperation with the African Union.