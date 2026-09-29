Sudan Army Rejects Ethiopia's Claims of Backing Armed Opposition Coalition

Addis Abeba — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has rejected accusations by Ethiopia's military chief that Khartoum is supporting an alliance of armed and political groups opposed to the federal government, describing the claims as "baseless" and urging Addis Ababa to address disputes through diplomatic channels.

The statement, reported by Sudan Tribune and Anadolu Agency, came after Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula accused Sudan, Egypt and other foreign actors of supporting and supplying a newly formed coalition of Ethiopian armed and political groups.

Jula said the groups would pose a limited threat to the Ethiopian government without external assistance. He also accused foreign actors of providing financial, logistical and military support to forces seeking to weaken the government.

The accusations come amid renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia, following the formation of the Ethiopian Peoples' Forces Coalition for Survival, which brings together seven armed and political groups, including the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Oromo Liberation Army and Amhara Fano National Movement. The coalition has said it seeks to remove Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government.

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In its response, the Sudanese army said it "categorically" rejected the allegations. Army spokesperson Asim Awad Abdelwahab said Sudan respected international law and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, while maintaining its right to protect its sovereignty and national security.

The SAF, in turn, accused Ethiopia of allowing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to receive training and supplies from Ethiopian territory and of facilitating military activity involving long-range and one-way attack drones. Addis Ababa has previously rejected similar allegations from Khartoum.

The latest exchange follows Addis Standard's 25 September report that Birhanu had accused foreign powers of "pushing, supporting and supplying" the newly formed armed alliance, as tensions continued to rise between federal forces and TPLF-allied forces in northern Ethiopia.

Sudan's army called for differences between the two countries to be addressed through dialogue and official channels, citing the need to preserve stability in Ethiopia, Sudan and the wider region.

The competing allegations come amid broader regional tensions involving Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt and Eritrea, with accusations of cross-border support to opposing armed actors continuing to be disputed by the governments concerned.

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The remarks by Field Marshal Birhanu came days after seven Ethiopian armed and political groups announced the formation of the Ethiopian Peoples' Forces Alliance for Survival, a coalition that includes the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Amhara Fano National Movement, Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and other regional forces. The groups said they sought to remove the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and establish an inclusive transitional government.

Birhanu referred to the new coalition as "Tsimdo," describing it as a continuation of an earlier political and military alignment rather than an entirely new development. "The coalition ('Tsimdo') returned under a modified appearance, but it is the same entity as before," he said.

He alleged that Eritrea, which he referred to as "Shaebia," serves as an intermediary between external powers and armed groups inside Ethiopia, arguing that neither the TPLF nor Eritrea could independently confront the federal government.

"Neither Shaebia nor the TPLF can achieve anything alone - even if combined - unless pushed, supported, and supplied by Sudan, Egypt, and powers beyond," Birhanu said.

The remarks were reported by Addis Standard as Ethiopia's military leadership accused foreign actors of supporting the newly formed alliance amid renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia.