Ethiopia: 'Stakes Are Too High': U.S. Senators Urge Rubio to Act As Ethiopia Conflict Escalates

Addis Abeba — Six U.S. senators have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department to engage Ethiopia's federal government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and associated armed groups to halt renewed hostilities and return to mediation, amid reports of escalating conflict in Tigray and neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

In a statement sent to Addis Standard by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Cory Booker, Chris Coons, Jeff Merkley, Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine said the deteriorating security situation risked undermining the 2022 peace agreement that ended the two-year Tigray war.

"We are alarmed by the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia," the senators said. "As conflict in the Tigray, Oromia and Afar regions escalate, we are seeing the unraveling of the agreement that ended the 2020-2022 Tigray war, which the African Union brokered and the United States strongly supported."

The senators called on the international community to press the parties to the agreement to de-escalate tensions and return to mediation, warning that renewed fighting could trigger another conflict in the Horn of Africa.

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Their statement came after the U.S. administration allowed sanctions imposed under Executive Order 14046 to expire on 18 September. The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed that the national emergency established by the order had expired and that individuals and entities designated under the Ethiopia sanctions program were removed from the sanctions list.

The senators criticized the expiration of the sanctions, saying it could embolden actors involved in abuses and leave victims without accountability. They also cited a recent drone strike on a truck carrying U.S.-funded food assistance for internally displaced people in northwestern Tigray, saying the incident damaged or destroyed a significant portion of the assistance and disrupted aid to communities facing severe humanitarian needs.

They also expressed concern over the Ethiopian military's reported use of drones in Amhara and Oromia, saying the continued military operations could worsen humanitarian conditions and widen the conflict.

At the same time, the senators accused the TPLF of failing to meet commitments under the peace agreement, including by undermining the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, displacing officials appointed by the administration, refusing disarmament and forcibly conscripting civilians.

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"The stakes are too high to risk another conflict in an already volatile Horn of Africa," the senators said. "Prime Minister Abiy and Tigray People's Liberation Front leadership must take steps to calm tensions."

They urged Rubio and the State Department to engage the Ethiopian federal government, TPLF leadership and associated armed groups "to stop the renewed conflict and return to mediation immediately."

The senators' statement follows growing international concern over renewed fighting and military mobilization in northern Ethiopia, including reported clashes and heightened tensions in Tigray and neighboring regions.