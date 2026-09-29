South Africa: After Another Woman Murdered in Ekurhuleni, Here's What We Know About the Killings

28 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Reitumetse Pilane

Another woman has been found in Tembisa as police investigate a string of killings in Ekurhuleni since July, prompting questions about possible links between the cases. While some similarities have raised concerns about possible connections between the cases, significant differences have complicated the theory.

Twenty-three-year-old Boitumelo Nhlanzi had just left home and was on her way to work when she was shot dead in Temong Section, Mapungubwe Street, Tembisa, in the early hours of Monday morning, 28 September 2026. Nhlanzi's belongings were taken during the incident, prompting police to launch a murder and robbery investigation.

"The only thing I can think about now is her son," her friend Lydia Mpyana told Daily Maverick, adding that she did not know how the family would break the news to her minor child.

"It's painful. She was very young, and she was just starting her own life."

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Mpyana, who lives near Nhlanzi's house, was at home when she received a phone call about her friend's murder. She initially felt afraid to approach the scene, fearing she could become the next target of a potential "serial killer".

"But I came here and we found her," she said.

Community members, including some of Nhlanzi's relatives, stood inconsolable at the scene as her body lay on the street.

After forensic investigators removed Nhlanzi's body, her relatives remained to clean her blood from the pavement.

'Excruciating pain'

"Our family is in excruciating pain. I arrived to find my niece's body lying...

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