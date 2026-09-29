Nigeria: 21 Shared MSME Facilities Supporting 650,000 Jobs Nationwide - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said 21 shared MSME facilities established across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory are supporting businesses and an estimated 650,000 jobs nationwide.

The President disclosed this in a

post on his X handle highlighting the Federal Government's investment in shared MSME hubs through the National MSME Clinics under his administration's Renewed Hope agenda.

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According to him, the initiative is designed to give entrepreneurs access to modern equipment, reliable power and production facilities without requiring them to bear the full cost of acquiring such infrastructure.

Tinubu said small businesses such as tailoring and food processing should not be required to invest millions of naira in industrial machinery or build factories before they can expand production.

He said: "A tailor should not need millions of naira to buy industrial machinery before she can grow her business. A food processor should not have to build a factory before producing at scale."

The President noted that Nigerian entrepreneurs possess ideas, skills and ambition, but often lack access to the tools and infrastructure required to turn those capabilities into successful and sustainable businesses.

"Our job is to remove those barriers," he said.

Tinubu explained that when small businesses gain access to the necessary infrastructure, they can increase production at lower costs, become more competitive and expand their workforce.

He added that stronger small businesses would create more income and opportunities for Nigerian families, stressing that providing Nigerian enterprises with the tools to succeed was central to building prosperity from the ground up.

"Giving Nigerian enterprise the tools to succeed is how we build prosperity from the ground up," the President said.