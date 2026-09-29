South Africa: Call for Caution After Mtubatuba Crash Claims 11 Lives

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in a horrific road crash on the N2 near Mtubatuba in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 4am in the Nkodibe area near Mtubatuba, when a minibus taxi and a truck were involved in a head-on collision.

The taxi was reportedly transporting Maskandi music lovers returning to their homes in Mtubatuba and Big Five Hlabisa after attending a Maskandi festival hosted by artist Sgwebo in Melmoth, uMthonjaneni.

The taxi caught fire following the collision, resulting in nine of the deceased being burnt beyond recognition. Another nine people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

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The truck involved in the collision was reportedly travelling towards the uMfolozi sugar mill.

Ntuli has expressed his profound sadness at the loss of life and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, relatives and friends of the victims.

"This is a devastating tragedy that has robbed 11 families of their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this extremely painful time. Losing so many lives in a single road crash is heartbreaking, particularly when people were simply returning home after attending a cultural and musical event," Ntuli said.

The Premier has extended his deepest condolences to every family affected by the tragedy, and has wished those who sustained injuries a speedy and full recovery.

He also expressed his appreciation to the emergency services and people who responded to the crash scene and assisted the victims.

Ntuli has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during the early hours of the morning when fatigue can significantly affect a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely.

"We continue to appeal to motorists not to take unnecessary risks on our roads. Drivers must rest when they are tired and must never place the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.

"We further call on law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant in enforcing road safety laws, including preventing motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol and ensuring that vehicles operating on our roads are roadworthy."

He stressed that road safety remains a collective responsibility and called on public transport operators and drivers to put the safety of passengers ahead of all other considerations.

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Ntuli also expressed his appreciation to Mtubatuba Local Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Mthethwa, who was at the scene in the early hours of the morning, assisting with the emergency response, and coordinating efforts to secure assistance following the crash.

"On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, I thank Mayor Mthethwa and all emergency personnel, law enforcement officers and community members who have been working under extremely difficult circumstances to assist at the scene.

"At this very difficult moment, our priority is to support the affected families, assist the injured and ensure that the circumstances surrounding this tragedy are properly established," Ntuli said.

The Premier has called for continued support to the affected families as the authorities undertake the difficult process of identifying the deceased and providing assistance to their loved ones.