Kenya: Nairobi Rivers Commissioner John Kioli Kalua Dies After Sudden Asthma Attack

Nairobi — Nairobi Rivers Commissioner John Kioli Kalua has died after suffering a sudden asthma attack while attending to personal business in Nairobi's Central Business District.

Kioli was going about his usual activities when he suffered the attack, prompting people nearby to seek an inhaler and assist him.

His brother, Isaac Kalua Green, said the family was later informed that efforts to save Kioli's life had failed.

Green said medical personnel who arrived at the scene pronounced Kioli dead shortly afterwards.

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He said Kioli had lived with asthma for several years but had successfully managed the condition.

Green said Kioli had appeared well when he woke up on Monday and had gone about his normal business before the sudden attack.

The family has asked Kenyans to pray with them following the unexpected death.

Kioli was an environmental and climate change policy expert with more than 24 years of experience in climate, energy and environmental governance.

He served as a member of the National Climate Change Council, contributing to the development and implementation of key climate policy and legislative frameworks.

His work included contributions to the National Climate Change Act of 2016 and the National Climate Change Action Plans.

At the county level, Kioli was involved in the development of environmental and climate legislation, including the Kitui County Charcoal Management Act of 2014, the Kajiado Climate Change Act and the Narok County Environment Act.

He contributed to more than 10 other policy and legislative documents during his career.

Kioli served as executive director of the Green Africa Foundation and was chairman of the Kenya Climate Change Working Group.

He was also involved in the ACCESS Coalition, where he worked on initiatives promoting climate justice and renewable energy policies in Kenya and across sub-Saharan Africa.

His professional work included research and training on climate change, energy access and environmental policy.

Among his published works was A Review of Energy Access in Kenya, released in 2019, and Impacts of Climate Change on Energy Security, published by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in 2015.

Kioli was recently appointed by President William Ruto as a commissioner of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

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The commission is tasked with supporting the restoration and protection of Nairobi's rivers and riparian areas amid concerns over pollution, encroachment and degradation of the city's waterways.

His appointment brought to the commission extensive experience in climate policy, environmental governance and renewable energy.

Kioli held a Master's degree in Climate Change and Sustainability and was involved in environmental policy development and advocacy at both national and county levels.

His death comes as the Nairobi Rivers Commission continues its work to restore and protect the city's river system.